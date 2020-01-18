Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Public defender Paul James lugged into court Thursday an overstuffed backpack rather than a stylish leather satchel more suited to his profession. He looked more like an overworked grad student than lead counsel in a high-profile, racially charged murder case.
James had good reason for the backpack; the audio-visual equipment he’d hauled in to bolster his argument for setting a bond that could allow his client, 23-year-old accused killer Robert Anthony Granato, to walk out of jail wouldn’t fit in a briefcase.
Yes, there’s video, taken from surveillance cameras and witness’ cell-phones, of the events leading up to — and including — the shooting death last summer of Julius Randolph “Juice” Sampson at BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse.
And when it’s released, Winston-Salem will walk smack into a pair of separate and contentious issues currently roiling the nation — race and guns.
Trayvon Martin and Markeis McGlockton, two young black men killed by gun-wielding white men claiming self-defense, meet Sampson, a 32-year-old husband and father shot to death by a white man following an altercation turbo-charged by use of the N-word.
‘A powder keg’
Two hand grenades, one predictable and the other most definitely not, were lobbed Thursday in a bond hearing for Granato heard by Judge George Bedsworth of Forsyth District Court.
That Granato, through the loquacious and fastidiously prepared chief public defender, would claim self-defense really isn’t all that shocking. It’s his best bet.
But allowing a man described by prosecutor Jennifer Martin as “an unemployed drunk” and “a powder keg” the chance to walk free while awaiting trial, as Bedsworth did, most certainly is.
Public defender James, as his job requires, pulled the pins on both when he carried that backpack into court.
The judge refused to allow the video to be shown — it was a bond hearing, not a trial — but that didn’t prevent James from previewing his case by describing its contents in terms most favorable to his client.
Granato and another man walked into BJ’s about 3 p.m. on Aug. 6. 2019. A few minutes later, Sampson and a friend came in behind them and took seats down the bar.
Granato interacted with servers, James said, in a manner “that became impolite.” He used “colorful curse words at the bar because his drinks were not appropriately alcoholic.”
My old man would have called that “showing his rear-end.” Prosecutor Martin, similarly outraged, said later that Granato had called female staff “fat bitches” and the queen of all slurs as applied to women.
That led Sampson to step up in defense of the women. Granato, James said, replied something along the lines of “I can say what I want. It’s a free country. I can say what I want.”
Granato and his companion were asked to leave. “They weren’t cut off because they were drunk,” James said. “They were cut off because they were rude.”
Most of that we knew already. And there is no law against being a jerk, but what happened next is where the lawyers will argue most fiercely — and where a jury will determine Granato’s fate.
Both sides left the bar that hot August afternoon and members of BJ’s staff came with them. Posturing, finger-pointing, a scuffle and ultimately, the shooting death of a well-liked young man resulted.
“Mr. Sampson started it (with) the N word,” James said. “But for some foolish reason (Granato) decided to use it himself.”
Sampson, rightfully offended and nearly 100 pounds heavier than Granato, grabbed the mouthy 135-pounder. Granato, a gun enthusiast whom prosecutors said has a history of brandishing weapons during confrontations, shot Sampson after he lunged.
“(Granato) was prepared to defend himself,” James said. “That’s the whole point of concealed carry. … Even the use of the most obscene invective is not a reason to assault someone.”
Self-defense, at the most voluntary manslaughter James argued at one point. And that charge allows for a bond of about $50,000.
Bond allowed
Naturally enough, prosecutors see things much differently. And Martin said so without mincing or sugar-coating her words.
“The jury, when they see the video, will see an aggressive, inebriated man trying to goad another man into a fight,” she said. “He wanted to use that gun. And he did.”
Because Granato had already pulled his pistol and provoked Sampson, prosecutors likely will argue that Granato was “lying in wait” and thus subject to conviction for first-degree murder.
“That’s a class A felony,” Martin said. “It could be capital. No bond allowed.”
After hearing arguments, Bedsworth, a longtime judge who’s at (or nearing) the state’s mandatory retirement age and thus free from political considerations, did what many might consider unthinkable: he set a $500,000 bond for an accused killer, albeit with a host of conditions.
A half-million is a lot, but for a payment of 15-percent — $75,000, easily in reach for the owner of mid-sized house with modest retirement savings — to a bail bondsman, Granato may soon walk out of the Forsyth County Detention Center.
He would have to live with his father, abide by a curfew and swear not to drink beer or carry a gun, but otherwise be allowed to binge watch, order pizza and seek permission to attend school or get a job.
Sampson’s people were understandably upset. Martin argued that “there could be no greater danger than … a powder keg like this being unleashed into the community.”
What’s done is done, and we’re about to move into territory familiar to anyone with a passing interest in stand-your-ground self-defense gun laws or race relations.
Looking at Granato, scrawny and swallowed up by a jailhouse jumpsuit, on one side of the court and Sampson’s aggrieved family on the other, it was difficult not to see that.
There’s Trayvon Martin, an unarmed black teen whose killer was acquitted in 2012 in Florida after claiming self-defense. Martin’s name we know — and remember — as it helped spark the Black Lives Matter movement.
Then came Markeis McGlockton, a 28-year-old man who was shot to death in 2018 by 49-year-old man named Michael Drejka. They were arguing over a handicapped parking space.
Just as in the killing of Sampson at Hanes Mall, there was video of that confrontation. Perhaps you’ve seen it; it’s not pretty.
McGlockton shoved Drejka to the ground, and backed up when Drejka pulled a .40-caliber handgun. Drejka fired anyway.
Florida prosecutors said that Drejka “always” carried a gun, had a pet peeve about the illegal use of handicapped parking spots and had confronted McGlockton’s girlfriend for doing so.
Just days after Sampson was killed, Drejka was convicted.
“Obviously while you are hopeful the jury will get it right, there is a real concern that this is another case where the jury won’t convict and will say that this life — Markeis’s life, as a black person — did not matter,” a family attorney who represented McGlockton’s survivors told The Washington Post.
Like it or not, the same issues will soon play out here. Are we ready?
