Kalina Gidley and her brother, Bryson Gidley-Wade, have a new appreciation for a warm car.
The two work as crossing guards at Meadowlark Middle and Elementary schools, and for the last year, they have driven to work — as early as 6:30 a.m. to direct traffic at the middle school — in a 2000 Dodge Neon with a banged-up left rear door and strips of tape doubling as a backseat window.
Warm air leaked out of the car like a punctured balloon.
The Parent Student Teacher Association for both schools recently arranged for Pat’s Body Shop, just down on the road, to put in a new window and door.
The body shop, a longtime fixture on this side of Winston-Salem, was happy to do the work for free, said Dustin Shoaf, whose aunt, Sandra Scarlette, has owned the shop for 30 years.
“It’s Christmas, you know?” Shoaf said about the body shop’s willingness to help. “It’s helping people.”
On Tuesday afternoon, in the window between elementary and middle school traffic, the Gidleys talked about how much nicer their commute is in a warm car.
Each morning, Kalina Gidley wakes up around 4:45 a.m. and drives from her home on Waughtown Street to Jamestown to pick up her brother. They then head to Meadowlark to direct traffic for about two hours then head to West Forsyth High School to move cars and buses in and out of traffic there.
“The heat stays in the car,” Kalina Gidley said. “It’s amazing.”
Last year, an 18-wheeler hit her car, shattering a window and banging up the driver side of the car.
As the Gidleys talked about the car repairs, Donna Dixon, the president of the elementary school PTSA, and Kristen Yount, the middle school PTSA president, presented the Gidleys with a cash gift, collected from parents in the schools’ car lines. They estimated about 90 percent of the parents gave money for the gift.
The schools have made this gesture to their crossing guards for the last four or five years. This is the first year the Gidleys have worked at Meadowlark.
“And they haven’t missed a day,” Yount said.
