The body of man reported missing more than a month ago was found Friday morning on a hiking trail off the Blue Ridge Parkway in Virginia, according to the National Park Service.
Park Rangers went to the trail near the Thunder Ridge Parking Area at parkway milepost 75 in Bedford County, Va. after getting a call about a body found at about 8:16 a.m., according to the NPS.
Rangers identified the body as that of 63-year-old James Albert Hogue, of Bristow, Va. Hogue’s unoccupied motorcycle was first noticed near the Thunder Ridge Parking Area on Oct. 26, according to the NPS. Because it’s not uncommon for vehicles to be left at overlooks for extended periods of time while people are on back country hikes, he was not immediately reported missing.
When Hogue had still not been seen, Rangers began searching for him on Oct. 28. Hogue’s cause of death is under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.