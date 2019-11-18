The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office has identified a dead body as that of a man initially reported missing on Oct. 30, authorities said.

An autopsy determined that the missing man was Omarr Burns, 40, the sheriff's office said Monday.

A body matching Burns' description was found in a wooded area near his last known location in Walkertown, the sheriff office said. Investigators found no indication of foul play in Burns' death.

“We are saddened that the investigation concluded in this manner,” Sheriff Bobby F. Kimbrough Jr. of Forsyth County said in a statement. “The loss of any life is a loss to our community, and we extend our condolences to the Burns family.”

