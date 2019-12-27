Bobby Boy Bakeshop and The Caviste

Chocolate coffee caramel entremet pastry from Bobby Boy Bakeshop features coffee creme, vanilla caramel and hazelnut financier (almond cake).

Posh pastries, flaky croissants and other baked goods struck Winston-Salem's fancy in October with the opening of Bobby Boy Bakeshop on Reynolds Road.

Owners John Bobby, the former executive chef of Rooster's: A Noble Grille, and Lucia Bobby,  a pastry chef who has worked at such places as Amelie's French Bakery and Cafe and the Ritz Carlton in Charlotte, make everything fresh and in limited quantities.

And they share space with Caviste wine shop.

