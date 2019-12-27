Posh pastries, flaky croissants and other baked goods struck Winston-Salem's fancy in October with the opening of Bobby Boy Bakeshop on Reynolds Road.
Owners John Bobby, the former executive chef of Rooster's: A Noble Grille, and Lucia Bobby, a pastry chef who has worked at such places as Amelie's French Bakery and Cafe and the Ritz Carlton in Charlotte, make everything fresh and in limited quantities.
And they share space with Caviste wine shop.
