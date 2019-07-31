Blue Cross and Blue Shield of N.C. plans to reduce premium rates for the second consecutive year for individuals signing up for 2020 coverage on the federal health-insurance exchange.
The insurer said Wednesday it is requesting permission from the N.C. Insurance Department to lower Affordable Care Act premium rates by an average 5.2%. That's on top of reducing rates by 4.1% in 2019.
For small business with one to 50 employees, Blue Cross is proposing an average rate decrease of 3.3% for their ACA plans.
By comparison, state insurance officials approved in October 2017 a 14.15 premium increase for 2018. The insurer initially asked for a 22.9% increase.
Blue Cross will make more detailed rate information public after Insurance Department approval of all of its ACA rates, which is expected by Aug. 31.
Blue Cross estimates it will cover more than 505,000 North Carolinians with exchange plans next year, including in every county. Individual premiums will be available in October. Open enrollment begins Nov. 1 and ends Dec. 15.
Blue Cross said the decreases were made possible primarily by its transition to value-based provider reimbursement and progress on reducing internal operating expenses. The combined rate decreases represents a $238 million reduction in health care costs for 2020.
In January, the insurer launched Blue Premier in collaboration with five major health systems — Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, Cone Health, Duke University Health, UNC Hospitals and WakeMed.
Dr. Patrick Conway, Blue Cross’ president and chief executive, said that ”historically, our health-care system pays for services that may or may not improve a patient’s health, and our customers simply cannot afford this approach.”
With this existing “fee-for-service” system, patients or insurers pay providers for each office visit or treatment, creating additional revenue for repeat visits or hospital re-admissions.
The newer approach — called “value-based” contracting — typically offers providers incentives for better patient outcomes through emphasizing preventive and maintenance care, which tends to be less costly than treating patients after they have become sick.
“We want to be a national model for health care transformation, where insurers and providers are jointly responsibly for delivering better, simpler, more affordable care,” Conway said.
"What these rate reductions show is that the move to value is working; when the focus is on quality and accountability, costs go down and the customer wins."
The insurer said it has benefited from "gaining substantial insights about its ACA customers over the six years it has participated in the marketplace."
"This information has allowed the company to better coordinate care for these customers and reduce the medical expenses for the care they require."
Mark Hall, a law and public-health professor at Wake Forest University, said the rate reductions "indicate that the ACA’s reforms to the private insurance are now working better following the disruptions caused by regulatory changes in 2017."
Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst with Libertarian think tank John Locke Foundation, said "it's noteworthy that Blue Cross suggests a key factor in the proposed rate decrease is government policymakers’ decision not to add additional health insurance mandates and regulatory burdens."
"Blue Cross draws attention to the fact that these types of state government action tend to drive up costs and contribute to uncertainty about future policy changes.”
Blue Cross cautioned that premium rates vary based on location, age, subsidy amount and plan chosen.
Federal tax credits, known as premium subsides, are available for customers with household incomes between 100% and 400% of the federal poverty level. About 90% of Blue Cross' current customers with individual ACA plans qualified this year.
Blue Cross will continue offering renewal of transitional plans in 2020. These are plans purchased between March 2010, when the ACA was signed, and October 2013 when regulations went into effect. Transitional plans do not meet ACA requirements but are allowed by federal law. The plans cannot be sold to new customers.
Blue Cross NC has 36,500 members with transitional plans.