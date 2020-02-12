Democratic presidential candidate and billionaire Michael Bloomberg’s campaign announced it is moving Thursday morning’s Winston-Salem rally to a downtown location due to a high number of RSVPs.

Previously scheduled to be held at Campus Gas, the rally will take place at Footnote Coffee & Cocktails, 634 W. Fourth St. Doors open at 7 a.m. and the event is scheduled to begin at 7:25 a.m.

People can sign up for the rally at events.mikebloomberg.com/event/229620.

“The demand to see Mike Bloomberg is so great, we’ve had to secure a larger location,” LaToya Evans, a Bloomberg campaign spokesperson, said. “It’s clear that North Carolinians are interested in hearing more about what he would bring to the table as president.”

In addition to the former New York City Mayor, current Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines will speak at the rally. Joines told the Winston-Salem Journal he is not endorsing Bloomberg.

“I’m just there to welcome him to the city,” Joines said. “I surely will welcome any of the candidates to our community. I know Mayor Bloomberg with his work with the conference of mayors, and it’s just a courtesy welcome.”

Bloomberg also moved his Greensboro event from his campaign office to the Cadillac Service Garage at 304 E. Market St. No Greensboro politicians are expected to speak at that event, according to a media advisory from the Bloomberg campaign.

The Triad campaign stops are part of the last leg of the Bloomberg campaign’s “Get It Done Express,” a coast-to-coast bus tour featuring surrogates and supporters who have been discussing Mike Bloomberg’s record of taking on tough fights on critical issues like health care, gun safety and climate change.

