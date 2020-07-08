Black Lives Matter Winston-Salem is organizing what the group calls an emergency rally at 6 p.m. outside of the Forsyth County Jail to demand more information about John Neville's death.
Neville died in December after being placed in a "prone-restraint," meaning he was placed face down and restrained with his hands behind his back, while in sheriff's office custody. According to Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill, Neville died from a brain injury he suffered due to "positional" suffocation experienced while being restrained.
Five detention officers and a jail nurse are charged with involuntary manslaughter in his death.
Protest organizer Tony Ndege said earlier in the day there needs to be significantly more transparency surrounding the investigation into Neville's death.
The N.C. SBI began investigating in December, but authorities didn't publicly acknowledge Neville's death until the Journal reported about it June 26.
“The sheriff’s department obviously knew a lot about this, but I’m pretty sure the DA and our local leadership did too,” Ndege said. “At this point, I can only guess as to the politics, but it’s strange timing. But right now, our biggest demands are, we need more information. It feels like a cover up. We need to know the specifics of why it took so long in particular for this to be released to the general public.”
O'Neill acknowledged there is video of Neville's death — he and others have seen it — but said it won't be released before the criminal cases of those involved are complete, if then.
In the video, Neville can be heard saying "I can't breathe" several times, O'Neill said Tuesday.
