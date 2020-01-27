GREENSBORO — The N.C. A&T graduate student who helped prevent a little girl's kidnapping at a Greensboro Biscuitville in December was recognized Tuesday by the restaurant chain.
Cody Byrd, 24, received a “Good Citizen Award” for his actions to assist the daughter of Heather Owen. The ceremony was held at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Biscuitville at 4524 W. Market St. in Greensboro where the attempted kidnapping took place.
Byrd will also eat free at Biscuitville for a year. On Tuesday, he shared his first free meal with his mother, Charlotte Byrd.
On Dec. 27, Byrd noticed a man watching an 8-year-old girl at the Biscuitville on West Market Street. The man is accused of grabbing the girl when she walked out of the bathroom. The girl was able to dodge him and get back to her mother who was waiting at a nearby table.
Byrd, who had taken note of the man watching the girl and waiting in the hallway by the restroom, asked the man what he was doing after he grabbed for the girl. When the man hurriedly gathered items from his table and left, Byrd took photos of him and his vehicle to give to authorities.
About an hour after the encounter, police arrested 55-year-old Timothy Jon Fry. He is charged with kidnapping and taking indecent liberties with a child. He remains in the Guilford County jail on a $300,000 secured bail.
