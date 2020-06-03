A state Republican senator is making another bid at reopening a sector of businesses affected by COVID-19 pandemic stay-at-home restrictions.
The Senate Commerce and Insurance committee will meet at 11 a.m. Thursday to discuss House Bill 594.
The bill now includes language allowing fitness centers, gyms and health clubs to reopen ahead of the potential Phase Three timeframe of June 26 set by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.
The bill would allow those facilities to operate indoors at 50% of the authorized fire capacity. Employees are excluded from the capacity limitations.
The legislation would go into effect upon being signed into law and expire either with the ending of Cooper’s Executive Order No. 141 or Oct. 31.
The sponsor of the inserted language is Sen. Rick Gunn, R-Alamance. He also sponsored House Bill 536 that would allow private bars and clubs to reopen with patron capacity similar to that of restaurants.
Gunn said with the amended version of HB594 that “it’s time to let people get healthy again by allowing them to exercise at the gym.”
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, recommended keeping the fitness facilities closed until Phase Three. She has said the facilities carry higher risk for spread of the virus in part because individuals working out are breathing harder and respiratory droplets can be discharged at greater distances.
Employees would be required for each work shift to have their temperature taken and answer a health questionnaire. They would be required to wear a face mask except when leading a group fitness class or an outdoor activity.
Members and visitors would be “strongly encouraged to wear face masks.” Social distancing guidelines of at least six feet of separation would be enforced for cardiovascular and weight training equipment and fitness classes. On-premises child care also would be subject to 50% capacity.
Cooper press secretary Dory MacMillan called the revamped version of HB594 “irresponsible and disregards public health recommendations.”
“The governor and state health officials have laid out criteria for lifting restrictions to bolster our economy while protecting the health of North Carolinians. Gov. Cooper will continue to follow the data and work with the private sector to move forward.”
Cooper announced his Phase Two rollout May 22, in which he chose to keep closed several businesses that had been projected to reopen under similar 50% capacity restrictions to restaurants and personal-care services.
Those include bars, night clubs, public playgrounds, gyms and fitness centers, movie theaters, bowling alleys, bingo parlors and museums.
HB536 would expand the allowed outdoor dining and adult-beverage capacity for restaurants, private bars, private clubs, brewpubs, wineries and distilleries to 50% of indoor capacity or 100 customers, whichever is less.
Of those businesses, only private bars and clubs are currently not allowed to operate at 50% indoor capacity.
On May 28, the Senate approved HB536 in a 42-5 vote with 15 Democrats on board.
However, because the House voted 65-53 along contentious party lines on May 28, it raises the likelihood the bill could be subject to the first veto of the 2020 session by Cooper. Two House Democrats voted for the bill.
Cooper has 10 days from the passage of HB536 to sign it, veto it or allow it to become law without his signature.
“I believe there will be a time when we can open bars,” Cooper said May 28. “But, that time is not now.”
