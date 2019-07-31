Two Forsyth County Republican legislators have revived a controversial bill that would allow a developer to de-annex a 2.6-acre property from the Village of Clemmons.
Developer Stan Forester requests the de-annexation of part of a 38-acre plot that he wants to develop in northern Clemmons, near the intersection of Styers Ferry and Lewisville-Clemmons roads. The remainder of the property is in the county.
De-annexation means the property is no longer in the village but becomes part of the county, which has a different set of planning guidelines.
The initial legislation in House Bill 392 was sponsored by Forsyth GOP Reps. Debra Conrad and Lee Zachary. The property in question sits in Zachary's district.
The bill failed to advance on a tie vote out of the House Finance committee on April 3 after Clemmons officials traveled to Raleigh to state their opposition.
The bill's language was inserted Tuesday in Senate Bill 270, which originated as a de-annexation initiative affecting Durham that passed the Senate by a 44-0 vote. The House Rules and Operations committee took that step at the request of Conrad and Zachary.
The Rules committee recommended SB270 to the House floor after significant debate over the Clemmons de-annexation insertion, according to legislative online media outlet The Insider.
However, GOP House leadership opted Wednesday to remove SB270 from the calendar and sent it to the Finance committee. The next Finance committee meeting has not been scheduled.
If S270 were to clear the House, the Senate would have to agree to the Clemmons de-annexation legislation before passing. SB270 is a local bill, which means it cannot be vetoed by Gov. Roy Cooper.
The bill would require Clemmons to surrender taxable property within its limits.
The Clemmons Council unanimously passed a resolution opposing the bill that it sent to Conrad, Zachary and Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, sponsor of the Senate version of the bill.
Zachary said Wednesday he chose to revive the legislation in part because without de-annexation, some of Forester's property is unusable.
"It just seems to me that giving due consideration to all parties' interest, these small parcels should be made part of Forsyth County for purposes of determining which zoning ordinance will apply," Zachary said.
"I respect Clemmons' interest in the area, but the village should address their concerns to Forsyth County and DOT because the vast majority of the development will be a Forsyth County project."
11 years
Forester told the council he has been trying for 11 years to develop the property. The portion in Clemmons is not zoned for the kind of business that Forester envisions for the development.
The proposed $40 million development would include 11,200 square feet of retail, a 25,000-square foot grocery story, two fast-food restaurants, a convenience store with 16 pumps, and 360 apartment units, according to a traffic-impact analysis that Forester commissioned and submitted to the council.
According to that study, the development would add 16,500 vehicle trips every day on Lewisville-Clemmons Road, the village's main thoroughfare.
In his statement in April to the Finance committee, Councilman Mike Combest said traffic on the road would increase by 52% based on the most recent statistics from the N.C. Transportation Department.
"Some 90% of our businesses are on the Lewisville-Clemmons corridor," Combest said. "Likewise, two of our major schools, Southwest Elementary and West Forsyth High School lie on the road, only 900 yards distant from this major development.
"If the property in question is de-annexed, we will have zero input on how that development impacts those businesses, schools and residents," Combest said.
The council has asked Forester to consider annexing all of the property into Clemmons.
Forester has said he has philosophical differences with Clemmons on such things as signage and visibility. He criticized several new developments in Clemmons, including Peace Haven Village, home to a new Publix. In particular, he doesn't like how the backs of some businesses in that shopping center have a street view.
Forsyth commissioners support Forester's de-annexation request, according to Commissioner Don Martin.
At the Finance committee meeting, Rep. Deb Butler, D-Brunswick, told Zachary that de-annexing property sets a bad precedent.
"We have no business getting in between this battle," she said. "It's no place for this legislature.
"It sets up a situation where, when someone can't get what they want, they're coming to us for an end-around. It's a terrible precedent."
Debate
Conrad said she believes Forester's shopping-center plans could enhance the retail sector for that section of Clemmons and U.S. 421 interchange.
"Any new traffic would be drawn to use that traffic artery rather than travel miles down Lewisville-Clemmons Road to the heart of Clemmons on the other side of Interstate 40.
"With the end of session hopefully in the near future, attaching the de-annexation language to a Senate de-annexation bill seemed like an appropriate move to get this project finally to realization," Conrad said.
Sen. Paul Lowe, D-Forsyth, said he does not support the de-annexation language because "it is not what the Village of Clemmons had asked for and the mayor does not want it."
Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, initially was a co-sponsor of HB392, but has since changed his mind on the legislation.
"It is not supported by the Clemmons Council and Lewisville due to traffic issues," Lambeth said. "I support the advice of the two local governmental councils."