The Republican-controlled N.C. General Assembly has taken a final, 11th-hour attempt at trying to limit Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s authority to issue executive orders.
Senate Bill 105 was revamped Tuesday with language that would require North Carolina’s governor to gain majority Council of State approval on certain public-health emergency order actions.
The 10-member council comprises the state’s top elected officials, currently six Republicans and four Democrats.
Each GOP council member has expressed their desire to fully reopen the state’s economy sooner than Cooper and Dr. Mandy Cohen, the N.C. secretary of health, have wanted.
The state House voted 64-49 along partisan lines Thursday in favor of the bill. The state Senate had not taken up the bill on its floor as of late Thursday evening.
Also Thursday, Lt. Gov. Dan Forest disclosed his plans to sue the Cooper administration “for violating the Emergency Management Act” in his belief that Cooper’s emergency executive orders require the concurrence of the majority of Council of State members.
Forest is the Republican governor nominee for the 2020 general election.
“The North Carolina Constitution does not create a unitary executive, but rather disburses executive power throughout the Council of State,” Forest said in a letter to Cooper.
“Your exercise of these emergency powers without the concurrence of the Council of State makes it impossible for me, as lieutenant governor, and all of the other members .... to fulfill our oaths to uphold the laws of North Carolina,” he wrote.
Forest requests an exemption from Cooper to utilize independent counsel in his lawsuit, rather than the N.C. Attorney General’s Office.
Republican bill sponsors have sought to attach the Council of State concurrence requirements to several bills that would reopen specific business sectors, such as fitness centers and private bars.
That strategy was designed to contain an emotional appeal to assist those business owners and operators who have been closed since mid-March.
The language in those bills would require the governor to gain Council of State approval to extend any public-health emergency order beyond 30 days.
The bill also would require council approval for the governor’s authority to supersede that of local governments in certain emergency situations, including if local government officials were not cooperating or their ability “is insufficient to assure adequate protection for lives and property.”
Cooper vetoed two such bills — House Bill 536 and HB594 — because of the Council of State language that some Democrats called “a poison pill.” Both bills had enough “no” votes by Democrats to block efforts to override the vetoes.
The sponsors of SB105 opted to put certain Council of State requirements into its own bill.
For example, the governor would have just 48 hours to ask the council for their concurrence on a potential executive order before it could be issued. The governor would need the majority of council members to approve proceeding with the order.
State Rep. Destin Hall, R-Catawba, said having that the approval of the council would make it more palatable for North Carolinians to accept an executive order and make the order process less political.
State Rep. Darren Jackson, D-Wake, and House minority leader, said the bill would give council members a veto vote, a power he said that they were not elected to hold.
“That’s why we elected a governor who is accountable, and this bill is unnecessary,” Jackson said.
State Rep. Perrin Jones, R-Pitt, a physician, specifically blamed Cooper and Cohen for the state “not being in a position to reopen” after three months of response.
“We should not be lagging so significantly behind” other states, Jones said. “Statewide directives paint a dire picture for the general populace.
“However, they do not consider regional variations in viral contraction rates, age, risks and co-morbidity status.”
Jones said he is willing to give Cooper and Cohen the benefit of the doubt that North Carolina is in worse COVID-19 shape than neighboring states.
“That leaves another uncomfortable question, who is to blame?” Jones asked.
Jones said it is not ordinary North Carolinians “who have done everything that authorities have asked them to do.”
“They have set aside for what they understood to be a temporary period religious, economic and social prerogatives they had previously enjoyed without interruption or scrutiny.”
“They have lost business, jobs and psychological well-being to maintain solidarity with others.”
He chose not to cite the health-care systems or the legislature, pointing out the unanimous support for the $1.5 billion COVID-19 relief package reliant on federal CARES Act funding.
Jones said Cooper and Cohen have “wasted precious time” that could have been used over the past three months to accelerate testing for the virus and antibodies for the virus.
“North Carolinians bought time for that work to be done, freedoms that we have enjoyed, businesses we have patronized and jobs that we felt were secure have been sacrificed,” Jones said.
Cooper and Cohen’s response have “not been timely or adequate to the needs of the state.”
