United Airlines is parking idled airplanes at Smith Reynolds Airport during the downturn in passenger flights caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Forsyth County airport officials said that passenger planes being taken out of service are being parked at airports all over the United States. There’s been a 96% drop in passenger screenings reported by the Transportation Security Administration.
Under a parking plan developed with local support, Smith Reynolds Airport has the capacity to accommodate over 40 B737s and B757s.
Local aviation companies have also been hit hard by the pandemic, officials said. Some of the tenants at Smith Reynolds were forced to furlough employees, while others scaled back hours to retain their workforce.
The airport’s largest tenant, North State Aviation, temporarily furloughed its employees on April 8, but was able to bring them back on April 27, by negotiating a plan with the airlines.
“It has been a team approach at Smith Reynolds Airport in regards to navigating the COVID-19 crisis,” said Mark Davidson, the airport director. “We are happy United Airlines recognized the airport as a resource and we hope they will continue to come to the airport for all their maintenance needs after the crisis ends.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.