All the remaining Business 40 bridges will open between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Friday, state highway officials said, with a "special announcement" coming on the Business 40 improvement project coming at 11 a.m. as well.
The bridges that carry Marshall and Cherry streets over the Business 40 work zone will open, as will High Street from Brookstown Avenue to Marshall Street and the Brookstown underpass beneath the renovated downtown freeway.
Larry Shaver, the resident engineer for the N.C. Department of Transportation, wouldn't say what the big announcement is going to be at 11, other than to say it would "update people on the schedule" for the major freeway improvement project.
Just the reopening of the last bridges would be a major announcement, but Shaver said that's not what the 11 a.m. press conference is all about. Could it be a date for reopening Business 40 itself? Shaver would not say.
Observers said they saw lane striping on the main route on Thursday.
Although the final coat of pavement is not yet on the renovated freeway and many approaches to the bridges, Shaver said the freeway would open to traffic before that is done, with a final top-coat applied later.
Business 40 will be called Salem Parkway when completed.
The news conference will take place on Ballpark Way at BB&T Ballpark.
The Winston-Salem Dash have announced a "Pop-Up Party" on Saturday from noon to 2 p.m., one that will allow people to walk on the freeway between Peters Creek Parkway and Brookstown Avenue.
"People said they wanted a chance to walk it, to touch it, to do things they won't be able to do after it opens," Shaver said.
The Dash announcement says the party is being held to celebrate, now that "Salem Parkway, through downtown Winston-Salem, is about to reopen."
