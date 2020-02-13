Lynn and Richard Lawson don’t have big plans for Valentine’s Day.
The couple from Roanoke, Va., might explore Winston-Salem and relax with their adult children.
Their show of love took place more than a week ago when Lynn, 63, donated her left kidney to Richard, 59, her husband of 37 years.
A box of candy or a bouquet of roses sort of pales in comparison.
The Roanoke, Va., couple had their operations at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center on Feb. 4. Lynn’s began about 25 minutes before Richard’s.
When Richard awoke from anesthesia, the first thing out of his mouth was: “How’s Lynn?”
Richard doesn’t remember much after that. He figures he went back to sleep.
The Lawsons talked about their ordeal and the importance of organ donation Wednesday at Baptist, an event that helped mark National Donor Day, which shares the same day as Valentine’s Day.
That’s not by coincidence.
Donating an organ is an act of love, Lynn said.
Her children, Cory and Katryn, had also considered donating a kidney to their father, who has had kidney disease for nearly 20 years. Kidney disease seems to run in Richard’s family, and Lynn said she decided if anyone was going to give a kidney to Richard it was going to be her.
“Seeing both of them wheeled off for major surgery was pretty nerve-wracking,” Cory said. “But man, they’re killing it.”
Lynn and Richard were each discharged a few days after the surgery but have to stay in town because of the number of follow-up visits at Baptist.
Both are retired, Lynn from special education and Richard from law enforcement.
Dr. Alan Farney, an abdominal surgeon at Baptist, dispelled a common perception that matching organ donors with recipients is difficult. That’s more common with bone marrow, he said.
The biggest issue is whether a donor and recipient’s blood is compatible and whether the procedure can be done safely, Farney said.
According to Donate Life America, 100,000 people are on the national transplant waiting list for a kidney. The average wait is 3 to 5 years.
Lynn’s donation means that Richard is not added to that waiting list, freeing up someone else for a kidney.
“Her willingness to give her kidney gives someone else the gift of life,” Farney said.
