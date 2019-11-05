Voters in Bethania narrowly voted Tuesday to allow the sale of mixed beverages in their town.
Only 50 votes were casts, with 26 voters, 52%, voting for the measure while 24 voters or 48% were against it, according to complete but unofficial election results.
All the votes were cast in the town's only precinct, Bethania Moravian Church, and represented 16.4% of the town's eligible voters.
The Bethania Board of Commissioners approved a resolution in January asking the Forsyth County Board of Elections to place the referendum on the ballot.
The town's only restaurant, the Muddy Creek Cafe and Music Hall, had asked the commissioners for the measure.
In September, Shana Whitehead, a co-owner of Muddy Creek, announced that the Muddy Creek Cafe will move to a space at 626 S. Main St. in Old Salem. Bethania's Muddy Creek, which serves beer and wine, will close in December, Whitehead has said.
