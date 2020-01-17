Curtis Stradford
N.C. Education Lottery

RALEIGH — It was just a typical Saturday of chores and watching football.

Then Greensboro resident Curtis Stradford's favorite team, the 49ers, beat the Vikings.

And he scored a $100,000 prize on a scratch-off ticket.

“You talk about somebody’s eyeballs that got big when they saw that $100,000 prize,”  Stradford said Thursday as he and his wife claimed the prize, according to the N.C. Education Lottery. “The 49ers win. Win some money. Best Saturday ever and a good way to start off 2020.”

Stradford picked up one of the new $20 Ruby Red 7s tickets at his “lucky” store, Sumner Food Mart and Hardware on Old Randleman Road, lottery officials said in a news release.

After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $70,756.

Stradford, manager of an auto glass store, said he and his wife planned to pay off student loans, do some home repairs, and take a cruise to Alaska — now with first-class plane tickets — to celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary.

