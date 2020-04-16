This is a good performing design. Tight weave fabric that doesn’t show much light passing through.

Best materials and designs

Two layers of high-quality, heavyweight “quilter’s cotton” with a thread count of 180 or more

Fabrics with an especially tight weave and thicker thread, such as batiks or heavy T-shirt fabric

Double-layer mask with a simple cotton outer layer and an inner layer of flannel

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments