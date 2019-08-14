Bermuda Run Mayor Ken Rethmeier announced this morning in an email blast that he will resign his position at the end of August, a few months short of completing his second term.
He and his wife had decided earlier this year to sell their house to be closer to their children. That impending move, coupled with his belief that local leaders should not serve more than two terms, prompted his decision not to run for re-election.
The Rethmeiers sold their house in Bermuda Run West earlier than expected, he said in the email. His last day in town as a property owner will be Aug. 27. Mayors must live in Bermuda Run to serve, according to Town Manager Lee Rollins.
A retired captain in the U.S. Navy, Rethmeier oversaw a period of explosive growth in the town, including the opening of Davie Medical Center, the expansion of BB&T Sports Park and the construction of more homes and apartment units. He pushed for the town to establish its own identity, apart from the massive gated community that shares the town's name and was quick to remind people that a certain restaurant or store was in Bermuda Run, not Advance or Hillsville, both nearby communities.
In his announcement, Rethmeier urged more residents of the town to get involved in their community.
"For me, the past years in office have been a truly significant and rewarding learning experience coupled with a great deal of satisfaction with having the opportunity of service to our Town," he wrote.
The Bermuda Run Council is expected to name a successor to Rethmeier at its Aug. 27 meeting, Rollins said. That person will serve until a new mayor is sworn in, which will be a few weeks after the Nov. 5 election.
Rick Cross is running unopposed in the nonpartisan mayoral race.