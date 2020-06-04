GREENSBORO — A team from a national higher education accrediting agency in Virginia will visit the Bennett College campus later this month as the private women's school seeks permanent membership.
Bennett said this week that it will host an evaluation team from the Transnational Association of Christian Colleges and Schools on June 23-26.
Bennett is seeking accreditation from TRACS after being in limbo with its longtime accrediting agency for the past year and a half.
Anyone who wants to comment on Bennett’s new application for accreditation can write to TRACS at 15935 Forest Road, Forest, VA 24551.
Bennett was first accredited with the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges in 1935. SACSOC accredits about 800 schools in 11 Southeastern states and is one of seven regional accrediting agencies in the United States.
Accrediting agencies ensure that colleges and universities meet certain quality standards in academics, leadership, faculty, administration and finances, among other things. Students must attend accredited institutions to receive federal financial aid, including Pell Grants and college loans, and many employers and graduate schools require degrees from accredited colleges.
SACSCOC moved in late 2018 to revoke Bennett’s accreditation after years of financial struggles stemming largely from a decline in enrollment. After losing an appeal in early 2019, Bennett sued the accrediting agency in federal court. That case is still pending, and Bennett remains accredited — but on probation — with its longtime accreditor.
Bennett, a 300-student college affiliated with the United Methodist Church, now wants to become a candidate for accreditation with TRACS. That process includes campus visits by both TRACS staff members and an evaluation team of education professionals from peer schools as well as a self-study by the institution. Once TRACS grants candidacy status to a college, that institution can seek full accreditation.
TRACS has accredited 87 schools across the United States and internationally, according to its website. Most member schools are small Bible and Christian colleges and seminaries. TRACS has six North Carolina members, including Piedmont International University in Winston-Salem.
