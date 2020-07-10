GREENSBORO — Bennett College will offer virtual, rather than in-person, classes this fall semester, school leaders announced Friday.
The private school said the decision was based on health concerns due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Leaders felt especially concerned about the threat of COVID-19 to the school’s predominantly Black student and staff population, given research suggesting disproportionate health impacts from the illness on Black people in the United States. Bennett is a historically Black women’s college.
“We are simply unwilling to experiment with the lives of our students, faculty and staff,” said Bennett President Suzanne Walsh in a news release. The school does not know yet whether it would open the campus for students in the spring semester.
Bennett said in the release that COVID-19 was uncontrolled in North Carolina, based on the research it reviewed.
One of the experts it consulted, the school said, was Bennett College alumna and Harvard-trained social epidemiologist Sharelle Barber.
“Bennett has grounded their decision in the data and so many have not,” Barber said in the release, supporting the school’s choice to stay virtual.
On its website, the college said the decision shouldn’t hold up students’ graduation schedules. Students will be able to take 15 credit hours per semester and that should keep them on track, the college said.
Bennett expects to use a “minimester” schedule for the fall. That will include three shorter learning periods within the semester. Students will start by taking one or two courses during the first two weeks of school, then do two more minimesters of seven weeks with two or more classes and a lab if necessary.
They expect many Bennett activities and ceremonies and traditions to continue virtually, though the school said it also thought it is likely to see a dip in enrollment based on the decision to go virtual for the fall.
The campus expects to conduct the business of the college remotely, according to the release. Some staff may go in to the offices periodically, but the campus will remain closed, including to visitors.
