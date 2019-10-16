Lane closures are taking place overnight this week at two locations as part of the construction of the Winston-Salem Northern Beltway.
A lane of Business 40 in eastern Forsyth County is set to close overnight while contract crews prepare the road for upcoming paving.
One lane will close on the eastbound side near Hastings Hill Road, where work is underway to tie Business 40 into the future Winston-Salem Northern Beltway. The closure is scheduled for 8 p.m. Wednesday (Oct. 16) to 6 a.m. Thursday.
Drivers should slow down and be mindful of the work crews. They may also use N.C. 66, Interstate 40 and U.S. 52 as alternative routes to avoid Business 40 while the closure is underway.
The other closure is at the U.S. 421 South exit loop to Peace Haven Road, which is set to close from 11 p.m. Wednesday (Oct. 16) until 5 a.m. Thursday to finish outside widening work, now that the old bridge has been demolished.
To detour around the construction, southbound drivers should take the exit at Jonestown Road and then get on U.S. 421 North to access Peace Haven Road.
Also, from 10 p.m. Thursday (Oct. 17) until 5 a.m. Friday, the ramp from Peace Haven road onto U.S. 421 South is scheduled to close to tie in paving there. Drivers can take U.S. 421 North to Lewisville-Clemmons Road to get to U.S. 421 North.
Drivers should be cautious near the work zone and plan for extra travel time because of the detours.
