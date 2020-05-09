Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT SUNDAY... * WHAT..TEMPERATURES WILL DIP BRIEFLY TO BETWEEN 30 AND 32 DEGREES, EXCEPT 32 TO 35 DEGREES IN URBAN AREAS. * WHERE...MOST OF THE PIEDMONT AND THE NORTHERN COASTAL PLAIN. * WHEN...FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT SUNDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST AND FREEZE CONDITIONS MAY HARM CROPS AND OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION. ABOVE-GROUND PIPES FROM IN-GROUND SPRINKLER SYSTEMS COULD ALSO BE DAMAGED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. TO PREVENT FREEZING AND POSSIBLE BURSTING OF OUTDOOR WATER PIPES THEY SHOULD BE WRAPPED, DRAINED, OR ALLOWED TO DRIP SLOWLY. THOSE THAT HAVE IN-GROUND SPRINKLER SYSTEMS SHOULD DRAIN THEM AND COVER ABOVE- GROUND PIPES TO PROTECT THEM FROM FREEZING. &&