A coo. A smile. A hug.
They are simple acts and gestures.
They are everything to Meredith Tucker.
“You find the blessings in the storm,” she said.
Being a mother of three young children is hard but what Tucker is facing these days?
It seems too much, a whirlwind of fear and anxiety, hope and love.
She and her husband, Chad, a reporter and anchor at WGHP Fox8, have two daughters, 6-year-old Carson Parry and 4-year-old Pearl Monroe; and one son, 6-week-old Franklin Reeves.
Born April 1, Franklin Reeves is healthy and joyful. He also gets hungry every three hours.
Tucker is nursing her son, so she’s perpetually sleep-deprived.
That’s a challenge on its own.
She’s also helping navigate the new world of online learning with Carson Parry, who is in kindergarten. Spending time on Google Classroom has become part of Tucker’s routine.
“As much as we can, we are helping her stay on track,” she said.
Tucker is also negotiating the load of emotions that comes with having a child with leukemia.
Doctors diagnosed Pearl Monroe, known as Roe Roe, with leukemia in November, when Tucker was 20-weeks pregnant.
Suddenly, the Tuckers were catapulted into a frightening world of appointments, treatments and procedures.
Shortly after, Tucker set aside her career as a hair stylist to care for Roe Roe.
Recently, Roe Roe was put on a regimen of steroids resulting in mood swings.
“She’d swing high and swing low,” Tucker said. “Our house is chaotic, and we’re all doing the very best we can.”
Friends and family help as they can, leaving food and gifts on the Tuckers’ doorstep. Because of social distancing, and Roe Roe’s compromised immune system, family and friends aren’t able to have the kind of contact they’d like.
Tucker’s Christian faith is strong. It’s been her rock throughout her life, and she’s leaning hard on it these days. Several times a day, she’ll repeat a favorite Bible verse, Psalm 91:4: “He shall cover thee with his feathers, and under his wings shalt thou trust: his truth shall be thy shield and buckler.”
The words float in her head when she sees her husband taking Roe Roe to chemotherapy treatment, little Franklin Reeves — her “beautiful distraction” she calls him — on her lap. Because of hospital restrictions, only one parent at a time can be with Roe Roe.
“So I’ve got this little bundle of joy in my lap and I’m watching my sick child hang on to life,” Tucker said. “It’s so hard. Then, you balance that with the life of a 6-year old. What is normal when nothing is normal?”
Diane Beeker has been awed by her daughter’s strength.
“She was always organized but now, the toys can be scattered, and it looks like a hurricane has gone through. She pushes it aside and says, ‘I’ll get that later. I’ve got a steroid rage to deal with and I have to fix spaghetti.’ And it’s midnight,” Beeker said. “I don’t think I could’ve done what she is doing. She had this solid determination that this has happened, that ‘I’m going to have a baby, but I’ve got this one who is sick.’ It’s just part of a storm we’re going through as Chad says. And we all agreed. Our faith is our strength, and that’s what will get us through.”
Roe Roe began a round of aggressive chemotherapy on Friday that required a night, maybe two, at the hospital. Tucker is hoping she’ll be discharged on Mother’s Day. It’s her biggest wish for the day.
Each night, when life in the bustling house turns calm, Tucker reflects on the day and all that is happening around her. She might have one of those good cries that purges every last emotion then brush it off and fall asleep.
And because she’s a mom, she’ll get up in a few hours, start another day and find the blessings in the storm.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.