The attorney for Robert Anthony Granato said in court papers that Julius Randolph “Juice” Sampson was shot to death after Sampson threw Granato on the ground and began choking and hitting him.
Granato, 23, is facing a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Sampson, a 32-year-old married father of three and a local barber, on Aug. 6, 2019. The shooting happened outside BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse at Hanes Mall.
Paul James, Granato’s attorney, is building a self-defense claim and has said previously that this is more likely a case of voluntary manslaughter than premeditated first-degree murder. Race has been at the center of discussions about the shooting although Winston-Salem police Chief Catrina Thompson said last year that investigators had not found any evidence that the shooting was racially motivated. She also said both men used racial epithets.
At a bond hearing last month, James said Sampson used the N-word first and then Granato, who is white, hurled the N-word back at Sampson, who is black. Soon after that, Sampson lunged at Granato, grabbed him by the throat and slammed him to the ground, James alleges.
In court papers filed Jan. 21, James adds new details:
“As he was on the ground with the deceased on top of him choking and hitting him, the evidence shows the deceased was shot in the chest and then stood up from the defendant and then collapsed to the ground and shortly died,” James wrote in an affidavit supporting a motion to suppress Granato’s statements to the police.
In the affidavit, James noted that Sampson weighed 90 pounds more than Granato.
Forsyth County prosecutors strongly disagree that this is a case of self-defense.
Judge George Bedsworth of Forsyth District Court filed on Friday an order that set a bond of $500,000 for Granato on the murder charge. That order outlined findings of fact based on what Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Martin and James said during a Jan. 16 bond hearing:
At 3 p.m. Aug. 6, Granato and his friend, Landon Smith, came into BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse. He had a concealed carry permit and was carrying a 9-mm handgun and a .22-caliber Derringer pistol. Before going into the restaurant, Granato, however, placed the 9-mm handgun in the glove compartment of his car. James said in court that Granato forgot he still had the Derringer pistol.
Later, Sampson and his friend came into the restaurant to have lunch.
Three empty seats separated the two groups of men. Sampson worked as a barber at Supreme Legacy Barbershop in Hanes Mall.
- Granato, after having several alcoholic drinks, complained that there wasn’t enough alcohol in his drinks and called female staffers “fat bes” and a sexist term referring to female genitalia, according to Martin. Sampson defended the women, and Granato told Sampson that it was a free country and he could say whatever he wanted.
Managers asked Granato and Smith to leave. Sampson and his friend got up at the same time. Martin said Granato took his pistol out and hid it behind his back, which James disputed happened.
It was after Granato used the N-word at Sampson that the confrontation became physical and the shooting happened, according to the findings of fact in Bedsworth’s order.
James argued in the motion to suppress that Winston-Salem police took Granato into custody without being charged and that they questioned him, even though Granato invoked his constitutional rights to not incriminate himself and after he asked for an attorney.
James is asking a judge to throw out any statements that Granato made to police.
In a separate motion, James asks Forsyth County prosecutors to turn over any information that might be favorable to Granato. That kind of information is known as exculpatory evidence.
Specifically, James said he is seeking investigative reports that prosecutors and police may have in connection to Sampson’s criminal history. According to the court records, Sampson was convicted of assault on a female in 2008. He was also convicted in 2011 of possession of a firearm by a felon and carrying a concealed weapon. He was charged in 2008 with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury. Prosecutors voluntarily dismissed that charge.
Martin declined to comment on the motion.
“The normal practice will remain true for every criminal case,” she said. “The motions in this case will be heard in open court by the presiding judge.”
James also filed a demand for a speedy trial, writing that Granato “does not wish the proceedings in this matter to be delayed in any fashion.” The case is in Forsyth District Court and prosecutors plan to seek an indictment at some point that will send the case to Superior Court, where either a trial date is set or a plea arrangement is negotiated. It could take at least a year or more before the case comes up for trial. Granato is scheduled to appear in district court on June 25.
A date for when these motions will be heard has not been set.
Granato remains in Forsyth County Jail with total bond set at $503,000. If he is released, he has to comply with a number of conditions, including having no contact with Sampson’s family or potential witnesses and being placed on electronic house monitoring. His carry concealed handgun permit is suspended.
