Beaufurn LLC has asked Forsyth County to buy back the company’s lot in Tanglewood Business Park off Idols Road for $399,500.
Beaufurn, a commercial furniture manufacturer, bought 14.5 acres in the business park, which is near Tanglewood Park, in August 2018. As part of its agreement with Forsyth County, the county was supposed to construct a road that would give the company access to the lot by the end of this year and connect the site to a sewer system by the end of 2020.
“As you know, there were some significant roadblocks, literally and figuratively placed in the way by the Village of Clemmons because the connection was going to be through a Village of Clemmons street,” Forsyth County Attorney Gordon Watkins told county commissioners Thursday during a briefing. “The council there was not in favor of the development of this as a business park and the costs were exorbitant to meet the requirements of the Village of Clemmons and also the progress on it was too slow.”
In recent months, Watkins said, county officials have realized that they cannot provide a road to the site by the end of the year.
The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners is expected to vote July 25 on the resolution to buy back the lot as well as terminate an incentive agreement with Beaufurn.
Kyle Haney, an economic-development specialist for Forsyth County, said in an interview Thursday that once the resolution is approved, the county will close and reacquire the property probably by early August.
That will leave the 170-acre business park without a tenant.
Watkins said that Beaufurn was told the situation and the company has decided to invoke a repurchase agreement that was part of its agreement with the county.
In addition to paying $399,500, which is Beaufurn’s original purchase price for the lot, the county will also pay Beaufurn about $100,000 for any out-of-pocket expenses such as legal and engineering fees.
Thomas Bongaerts, the chief executive of Beaufurn, said in February that the company is outgrowing its current space in Advance.
The company’s existing 85,000-square-foot facility includes manufacturing, warehousing, shipping and offices. It has about 40 employees.
Haney said Forsyth County is not moving forward with building any park infrastructures such as a road at this time.
“Right now, we are in a holding pattern for the park,” Haney said.
He said that the county tried to move the project along because it had a company that was interested in purchasing a lot.
“Without a company in hand, I think we are reassessing where we are in that,” Haney said.
But the county has started construction on the Idols Road Sewer Lift Station, which is expected to be completed by mid-2020.
“That sewer lift station would give us the ability to provide sewer to that property,” Haney said.