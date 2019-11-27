British American Tobacco Plc is projecting a strong finish to fiscal 2019, bolstered again by Reynolds American Inc. revenue, in a second-half guidance update released Wednesday.
However, BAT cautioned the "recent slowdown in the U.S. vapor market" means revenue growth from its new category sector will be in the lower range of its 30% to 50% projections.
New categories includes electronic cigarettes, heat-not-burn traditional cigarettes, snus and other oral tobacco products. Those sales helped offset continuing declines in traditional cigarette sales volume during the first half.
BAT projected full-year adjusted revenue growth in the upper half of its 3% to 5% range, and adjusted operating profit growth in the upper half of its 5% to 7% range.
It also projects high single-figure adjusted diluted earnings growth.
BAT reported in August a 1.3% decline in profit at $5.3 billion for the first half. First-half revenue was $14.7 billion, up 4.6%. Diluted earnings were $1.49 a share, also up 4.6%.
When excluding one-time charges, BAT reported adjusted profit of $6.3 billion, up 8.1%, and adjusted earnings of $1.81, up 8.8%.
Investors responded to the updated guidance by sending BAT's share price up as much as 4.7%, or to $39.73, in early trading Wednesday. The 52-week share price range is $30.67 to $42.59.
BAT is Reynolds' parent company, which has between 2,500 and 3,000 employees in Forsyth County, primarily at its 2-million-square-foot manufacturing plant in Tobaccoville.
Unlike U.S. publicly traded companies that issue quarterly earnings reports, U.K. corporations are required to produce first-half and full-year reports.
“We expect to deliver a strong performance in 2019, building on the good progress we made in the first half," Jack Bowles, BAT's chief executive, said in a statement.
E-cigarette fluctuations
Vuse, the No. 2-selling electronic cigarette made by R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co., had a 17.1% market share as of October, up from 14% in August.
"Our focus on our global strategic brands is delivering share gains and strong price mix in combustibles, both globally and in the U.S. Increased investment and new product launches are delivering good new category revenue growth in the second half despite the recent slowdown in the US vapor market."
A high-profile example of the decline in electronic-cigarette sales volumes was disclosed Nov. 1 by Altria Group Inc.
In December 2018, Altria made a $12.8 billion investment in Juul Labs Inc., maker of the top-selling U.S. e-cigarette. Altria acquired a 35% ownership stake in Juul with the investment.
On Nov. 1, Altria reported taking a non-cash, pre-tax impairment charge of $4.5 billion related to its Juul ownership stake. That places the fair value of the investment at $8.3 billion, down 35%.
Altria said in its third-quarter regulatory filing that the charge was due “primarily to lower e-vapor volume assumptions in the U.S. and international markets, and a delay in achieving margin performance, as compared (with) the assumptions at the time of the Juul transaction.”
Meanwhile, anti-tobacco advocates in the U.S. are questioning the Trump administration’s tobacco-control policies, particularly as it appears to be backing away from President Donald Trump’s pledge in September to support banning most flavored tobacco products.
Bowles said BAT "believes that the issues around vaping in the U.S. should lead to a better and stronger regulatory environment in which we are well placed to succeed."
Higher cigarette volume declines
BAT updated its projections for traditional cigarette volumes, estimating a 5.5% decrease for fiscal 2019, and an additional 4% to 6% decrease in fiscal 2020.
BAT and Altria previously estimated the fiscal 2019 decline could be between 4% and 5%, while Imperial Brands Plc has said it could be between 4.5% and 5%.
Wells Fargo Securities analyst Bonnie Herzog has said cigarette volumes could be down as much as 6% this year.
BAT said its Velo spit-free tobacck product – which launched in the U.S. in July — has expanded to 75,000 retail outlets. It holds a 9.2% market share in what it called the "modern oral category."
Reynolds already sells Camel Snus, the top-selling snus product in the U.S.
Velo contains no tobacco leaf or other tobacco plant matter apart from the nicotine extracted from the tobacco plant, Reynolds said.
Meanwhile, snus, which became popular first in Sweden, are teabag-like pouches of pasteurized loose tobacco that users stick between their cheek and gum.
Stephen Pope, managing principal for Spotlight Ideas in London, said BAT’s growth is sustainable “as it is concentrated in the new products and the geographical distribution is broadly based.”
“If there is a weakness, it is in the more granular analysis. There appears to be an emphasis on one new product line in one geographical region ... not a homogeneous distribution off all new products across all sales territories.
“Still, I ought not to be churlish as this group is doing well in finding new cash streams to overcome the decline of traditional tobacco.”
