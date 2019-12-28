The temperature wasn't that cold but the mood sure was on Feb. 7, when people woke up to find that BB&T Corp. and Atlanta-based SunTrust Banks Inc. would merge and have a new Charlotte headquarters.
Even though BB&T came out the majority owner of the new entity, the loss of a corporate headquarters here was a shocking development that brought the mayor to the steps of City Hall to make the best case for lemonade.
Joines said that he had been assured by BB&T officials were still committed to a corporate presence here, and would continue to carry out charitable giving here and similar activities.
In the days following, two other local financial institutions, Piedmont Federal Savings Bank and Truliant Federal Credit Union, emphasized their plans to stay local. By summer, BB&T and SunTrust had announced Truist Bank as the new corporate name. Truliant sued, claiming infringement of trademark.
Although the long-term implications of the BB&T-SunTrust deal remained to be seen, BB&T was able to burnish its reputation for local giving when the bank, city and Forsyth Technical Community College officials announced a "college guarantee" program designed to give needy high school graduates financial help in going to the community college.
Truist Financial Corp. wasted little time in purchasing its new Charlotte headquarters site …
