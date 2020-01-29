Schoolboard

People in the audience at Tuesday night’s school board meeting wear hats supporting a proposed quarter-cent increase in the local sales-tax rate.

 Andrew Dye/Journal

More than 20 people at Tuesday's Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education meeting, including some board members, wore bright yellow baseball caps with the message, “Vote For 1/4 Cent Sales Tax For Teachers.”

In September, the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners approved a quarter-cent increase in the local sales-tax rate that will be put before the voters of Forsyth County at the March 20 primary election.

If approved by voters, the money from the increase would be used to raise teacher pay.

The current sales-tax rate is 6.75%. The increase would raise that to 7%.

Val Young, the president of the Forsyth County Association of Educators, spoke in support of the increase.

For the past six months, Young said, she has seen an exit of educators from the school system.

“They’re not leaving because we don’t have great schools,” she said. “They’re not leaving because working conditions are poor. ... They are leaving after making a decision on going to another county that pays them more money. We feel that this quarter-cent tax will allow us to put highly qualified educators in front of our students every single day.”

Young said she supports increasing the pay of the school system’s classified staff members, saying she believes the revenue from quarter-cent sales-tax increase would free up money for classified employees.

“They are the backbone of our schools,” she said.

