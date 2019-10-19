As the storm clouds continue gathering around his tenure at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., President Donald Trump can count on strong support from the two Republican congressmen who represent the Greensboro area.
Reps. Ted Budd of Davie County and Mark Walker from Guilford say that during Congress's recently concluded work period in their respective districts, they heard nothing from constituents to change their opinion that, in general, Trump is doing good things for the nation.
Budd said in a telephone interview this week that as he traveled across his five-county district that includes much of Greensboro and southern Guilford County, he heard from "very few" who criticized the president.
"Infinitely more people spoke in support of the president," Budd said.
Walker acknowledged during a recent, taped appearance on the "Triad Today" TV show that Trump projects the image of a "real-estate playboy tycoon" who takes a sometimes abrasive approach to governing.
"He may leave scorched earth, but the American people wanted somebody to go to Washington to get things done," Walker told host Jim Longworth during the "Triad Today" taping on Oct. 9. "He may not always do it in the most sensitive way, but that's what he's accomplished in the last three years."
During their joint appearance on the "Triad Today" segment that will air in two weeks, Walker and Budd generally aligned with each other and GOP orthodoxy on issues ranging from gun control to immigration policy.
Together, they touted the president's leadership in such areas as tax cuts, deregulation and the appointment of conservatives to the federal judiciary.
But on returning to Washington this week after the district break, they went in different directions on a House resolution that some observers saw as revealing fissures in Trump's heretofore solid base of Republican congressional support.
Walker voted with the majority in favor of the resolution that criticized Trump's "decision to end certain United States efforts to prevent Turkish military operations against Syrian Kurdish forces in Northern Syria."
Budd was among five GOP congressman not voting on the measure. But after it passed overwhelmingly, he submitted an official statement that his vote would have been "no" had he been present to cast it.
The issue rocketed to a prominent spot in the nation's political discourse earlier this month when Trump abruptly announced the pullout of American troops from a pivotal part of Syria, leaving America's Kurdish allies vulnerable to an attack by the Turkish military that ensued shortly thereafter.
Walker said he sided with those in the GOP who felt that as staunch American allies, the Kurds deserved better and should have continued receiving protection from a relatively small number of U.S. troops.
While not in favor of putting American soldiers in the path of "every major skirmish," Walker said in a telephone interview this week, "there is a middle road" where the nation fulfills its moral obligations while also protecting its self interests.
Budd said that had he voted, he would have gone the other way because he believes the resolution was aimed solely at the Oval Office's current occupant.
Budd said that like Walker, "I support the Kurds," but that in his opinion, the resolution "was a political exercise to hurt the president."
"And I don't want to make this a political issue," Budd said of the Kurds' fate.
The resolution passed by an 85% margin, with Walker and 128 other Republicans joining 225 Democrats. "Nays" numbered 60, all Republicans.
Back in North Carolina, Democrats would love to oust Budd and Walker in the 2020 elections, but they are leery of their chances because the current districts are drawn to favor GOP candidates.
"Both of them have aligned themselves very closely with Trump," said Nicole Ward Quick, chairwoman of the Guilford County Democratic Party. "As his popularity falls, that could come back to bite them."
Walker already has attracted 2020 opposition from Chatham County resident Angela Flynn, a Democrat who works as a musical director at a Durham church — similar to ordained pastor Walker's chosen profession before he was elected to Congress six years ago.
Quick said she also knows of a Democrat who plans to challenge Budd, but cannot disclose who that is "because the person is not yet ready to announce."
Second-term officeholder Budd solidified his grasp on the 13th District in 2018 by beating back an aggressive, well-funded Democratic challenge by civic leader and former immigration lawyer Kathy Manning of Greensboro.
But Quick rates Walker as the more skilled politician "who has probably done a better job of reaching out to the various communities in his district" — particularly the black and faith communities.
Democratic strategist and blogger Gary Pearce agreed with Quick's overall assessment, saying that Trump's standing with voters is likely to be a turning point for some of North Carolina's congressional races next year.
"We don't know what it will look like in a year but, right now, things don't look great for Trump," said Pearce, onetime campaign aide and press secretary for former Democratic Gov. Jim Hunt.
Quick and Pearce also noted that North Carolina's congressional map is at issue in a partisan-gerrymandering lawsuit that is moving ahead in state court, a process that conceivably could lead to the creation of entirely new districts more favorable to Democratic candidates.
Budd and Walker said in separate interviews this week that they are watching as that court case unfolds, but are not obsessing over the outcome because the matter is out of their hands.
Walker said that after his district was redrawn last election cycle as the result of a racial gerrymandering lawsuit in federal court, he was on the receiving end of a 50% change in the territory he represented.
But he said that in the reshuffling, he gained part of the N.C. A&T campus and the opportunity to form "a great relationship with Chancellor (Harold) Martin, someone I respect tremendously."
So there can be positives even in political situations that seem like "a heavy lift" at first, Walker said.
Both he and Budd said they are very concerned that what Congress could do to help the nation during the remainder of this two-year term will be sidetracked by the Democrat-led impeachment inquiry into Trump's behavior.
Budd said the momentum behind good pieces of legislation stalls when "the oxygen gets sucked out of the room" by the highly partisan impeachment process.
"They don't have a reason yet. It's unclear why they are trying to impeach him," Budd said. "I really think this is a media war intended to damage the president."
House Democrats launched the inquiry after a whistleblower came forth with accusations Trump had withheld military aid to the Ukrainian government in order to compel it to begin a criminal investigation of a political rival, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, and his son, Hunter.
The inquiry has broadened since then to potentially include other Trump actions that critics say also violate constitutional restraints on presidential conduct in office. They range from publicly urging China to investigate the Bidens to, more recently, vying successfully to host next year's G-7 Summit of international leaders at his financially struggling resort in Doral, Fla.
Walker said the impeachment uproar has left the general public with a sense that it "has taken away from what they feel members of Congress should be doing."
Both congressmen said they hope that approving the United States-Mexico-Canada trade agreement is among things Congress can accomplish in the last half of this term, thereby creating a new trading relationship with those two bordering countries.
The pact would supplant the North American Free Trade Agreement that was much criticized for costing the U.S. thousands of exported manufacturing jobs while suppressing the wages and collective bargaining power of the remaining production workers in this country.
"We have between 60 and 70 Democrats whose districts would benefit greatly," Walker said of the new trade pact's positive effects.
Budd said that with Democrats in the majority, House leadership has been reluctant to bring up the so-called USMCA for a vote because its passage would be a feather in Trump's cap.
"We have found very much bipartisan support," he said. "Factories are in red districts and blue districts, too. It is not a partisan issue."
Budd said that other pieces of legislation he'll be working for in the months ahead include the FLEX Act that would formalize some of executive-branch reforms the Trump administration has made to health insurance.
Among those changes, nonprofit associations of business, professional or other organizations could offer group health insurance plans to their members.
Advocates say small businesses should benefit greatly from the more affordable health coverage they could offer to their employees as part of larger, association-wide plan.
Budd said he also will be working to promote the "Justice for Victims of Sanctuary Cities Act" giving people the right to sue city government if they have been hurt by an undocumented immigrant in a community that has declared itself a sanctuary for the undocumented.
Walker said he is throwing his support behind a "prison to prosperity" initiative that aims to help inmates successfully re-enter society after they have served their time behind bars.
Walker said he also will be busy on behalf of the Student-Athlete Equity Act he introduced earlier this year, which would revoke rules preventing amateur athletes from accepting payment for the commercial use of their name or image and force the National Collegiate Athletic Association to change its policy in that regard.
Meanwhile, nobody seems to know for sure what Trump's next move might be as he becomes ever more deeply enmeshed in the whirlwind of impeachment politics.
But the Greensboro area congressmen both assert that they are unafraid to call him out if Trump does something they think is wrong.
"Absolutely not," Budd said in his "Triad Today" appearance. "I've had personal time with him. He's been a gentleman, he's been cordial."
Walker echoed that more recently after voting for the resolution criticizing the administration's handling of the Kurdish situation.
"Not at all," he said. "I have been in the Oval Office and I have expressed myself honestly with the president."
