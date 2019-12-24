20170316w_nws_alzheimers

Chef, restaurateur, and lifestyle guru B. Smith talks in March 2017 about challenges dealing with her early-onset Alzheimer's disease. Smith and her husband, Dan Gasby, are appearing at Wake Forest University in advance of the announcement of a new Alzheimer's research center at the university.

Dan Gasby, husband of chef, restaurateur and lifestyle guru B. Smith (left), talks in March 2017 about the couple’s challenges dealing with Smith’s early-onset Alzheimer’s disease.

Lifestyle guru B. Smith was in Winston-Salem with her husband nearly three years ago at an event to highlight Wake Forest Baptist's new Alzheimer's Center, but people are still reading about her.

Early-onset Alzheimer's disease has afflicted Smith, a former restaurateur, model, author and TV host. Gasby, who has since made headlines based on his choice to care for his wife in the same house where he lives with another woman, spoke at the Alheimer's Center event.

“She looked at me and she says we’re not going to hide, we’re not going to let someone else define us,” Gasby said of the day Smith was diagnosed. “We’re going to tell our story.”

