Lifestyle guru B. Smith was in Winston-Salem with her husband nearly three years ago at an event to highlight Wake Forest Baptist's new Alzheimer's Center, but people are still reading about her.
Early-onset Alzheimer's disease has afflicted Smith, a former restaurateur, model, author and TV host. Gasby, who has since made headlines based on his choice to care for his wife in the same house where he lives with another woman, spoke at the Alheimer's Center event.
“She looked at me and she says we’re not going to hide, we’re not going to let someone else define us,” Gasby said of the day Smith was diagnosed. “We’re going to tell our story.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.