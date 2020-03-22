Q: I know the Census is happening soon. I worry about the wrong people getting my information. How do I know if it is the real Census or a scam?
Answer: You are smart to be leery of scams related to the Census. However, there are a few key things you can look for to let you know if you should be concerned. For instance, the Census Bureau will never ask for your social security number, for money or donations, or for anything related to a political party or bank or credit card information. In addition, there are no questions related to citizenship in this census. The Census Bureau will not send unsolicited emails requesting your participation, either. The official site to complete the census (my2020census.gov) has an American flag in the top left corner that says, “An official website of the United States government.”
Additionally, be on the lookout for people posing as 2020 Census takers. Official Census workers should have a valid ID badge with their photograph, a U.S. Department of Commence watermark, and an expiration date. If you have any questions about their identity call 844-330-2020 to speak with a Census Bureau representative.
The 2020 Census is happening now. Mid-March is when the 2020 Census invitations go out across the country. April 1st Census Day is observed nationwide. When you respond to the Census, you should tell them where you live as of April 1. You can chose to complete the 2020 Census online at my2020census.gov, by phone, or by filling out a paper form. Typically, from May to July Census takers will begin visiting homes that haven’t responded.
The official Census Bureau mailings will include detailed information and a Census ID for completing online. One person should respond for each home. Typical questions include, how many people live or stay at the residence, type of housing, your telephone number, your name, your sex, your date of birth, your ethnicity and race. All of your information is kept confidential and is used only for statistical purposes.
As you might imagine, counting every living person in the United States is a huge undertaking. It is very important that everyone participate and be counted. The results of the 2020 Census will determine how hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funding will be allocated to communities over the next decade. These results influence spending on highway planning, public transportation, local schools, disaster relief, rural housing, preservation, and many more areas. Programs to restore wildlife, prevent child abuse, prepare for wildfires, and to provide housing assistance for older adults are just a few programs that rely on the information gathered from the 2020 Census. For more information about the 2020 Census visit census.gov or call 1-844-330-2020.
Q: Being considered an older adult, I am very anxious about the coronavirus. There is so much news out there. How do I know what to believe?
Answer: You are right, all the news about the coronavirus can be overwhelming at times. News comes from a lot of different sources and seems to change almost hourly. In addition, social media can add to anxiety because often the information shared can be vague or sensationalized. It is best to rely on trusted news sources such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization for information. Look to their recommendations to help keep you healthy.
In times like this, people often feel they must stay current on the news every minute. It is important to remember that there is a fine line between staying informed and feeling overwhelmed by everything coming at you. Realize you may need a break from the news from time to time for your mental health. The spread of the virus and the news related to it has had an impact on nearly everyone. Knowing you are not alone in feeling distress may be a comfort.
Being proactive can help you feel more in control of the current situation and ease some apprehension, as well. As most of us have heard the CDC has defined those at high risk for serious illness from the coronavirus as those who are older adults and people who have serious medical conditions like heart disease, diabetes and lung disease. The CDC suggests having extra food and supplies on hand, including extra medication. Some simple precautions include avoiding contact with those that are sick, washing your hands frequently for at least 20 seconds, and using hand sanitizers with 60 percent alcohol if soap and water are not available. Try not to touch areas such as doorknobs, and resist touching your face. Making a point to stick to a routine is another proactive strategy. Having a set routine can have a calming effect. In addition, you may find it helpful to use meditation or mindfulness techniques to focus on the present and not the “what if” situations.
To prevent the spread of the virus, the CDC also recommends avoiding crowds and staying home as much as possible. Social distancing (maintaining at least 6 feet between you and other people) is practical especially if you an older adult or in another high-risk group. To maintain social connections while still practicing social distancing, try to make plans to talk regularly with friends and family over the phone or by Skyping and Facetiming, if you have that available. Consider writing letters and notes and remember to reach out to those individuals who may not have a support system of friends and family, too. Conversations revolving around topics other than the coronavirus will provide a much needed diversion.
Lastly, to keep yourself safe know when to seek professional help. Call your doctor if you feel you are developing symptoms such as shortness of breath, fatigue, cough or a fever. Your mental health is just as important. If you feel you are severely depressed or anxious contact your health care provider.
