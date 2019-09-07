Dave Cullen and Andy Parker both wear reminders of the tragedies they’ve been a part of on their wrists, rubber bracelets that symbolize the loss and heartache they’ve experienced.
Parker’s wristband is a shade of turquoise-green and it reads “Alison Forever.” Vester Lee Flanagan II killed Alison Parker, a television news reporter and Andy Parker’s daughter, and Adam Ward, a photojournalist, on live TV in 2016, before taking his own life 5 hours later. Turquoise was Alison’s favorite color.
Cullen’s wristband is orange, given to him by one of the students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., during the time he spent with them after the 2018 shooting that killed 17 people at the school, and injured 17 more. He never takes it off.
On Saturday morning in the sanctuary of Calvary Moravian Church, the two men sat before more than 100 people and shared their stories about grieving the dead and finding peace through writing books about their experiences, as part of the Bookmarks 15th Annual Festival of Books & Authors.
“We would talk or text every single day,” Parker said about his daughter. “I’m still waiting for the phone call that’s never going to come. This book was as much a gift to me as it was my gift to her.”
Parker is the author of “For Alison: The Murder of a Young Journalist and a Father’s Fight for Gun Safety” and Cullen most recently published “Parkland: Birth of a Movement.”
Billed as a “conversation” about gun violence in America, Saturday’s event became less a conversation about the political issues surrounding gun violence and more a cathartic exchange between two people who’ve dealt with tragedy in the public eye.
Cullen told the story about when his editor at Vanity Fair asked him to go to Parkland and cover the aftermath.
Previously, he wrote about the Columbine High School shooting, extracting a heavy toll on his mental well-being. It affected him so much that he experienced post-traumatic stress disorder, and his therapist banned him from going to shooting scenes or listening to victims talk about their experience, he said.
He can’t even read certain books.
“When I’m watching TV, I would keep my finger on the mute button so if a victim starts talking I wouldn’t hear them,” Cullen said. “It just takes me to a dark place.”
He went to Parkland anyway.
“I said, ‘I’m not going down to document grief. I’m not going down to document the killer. I don’t care about that (expletive). I’m going down to document the kids and the response,’” Cullen recalled.
Having published his book, titled “Columbine” in 2009, Cullen originally planned to write a few stories for Vanity Fair, but once he met the students of Parkland, he knew he had another book, he said.
Parker didn’t begin writing a book until others told him he had a worthwhile story to tell, he said. When writing about the most difficult chapters, the ones about Alison’s death, he said he would write “100 words and then break down and cry.”
“It never goes away. It never gets easier,” Parker said about his grief.
As the two men have written about gun violence and the impact it’s had on their lives and the lives of others, they’ve become outspoken advocates for stricter gun laws.
Parker actively works to elect Democrats in Virginia, and across the country, in the hopes they pass laws requiring universal background checks before someone can buy a gun. Advocating for public safety and campaigning against the National Rifle Association is his life’s purpose now, he said.
“I don’t know what your purpose is, but you’ve got to find one,” he said about living life after experiencing tragedy.
Cullen said he gradually became an advocate for gun law reform, his work on the Columbine shooting and then with Parkland showing him the power he has through is work to help bring change.
Cullen also said his time spent with the students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas have healed him in a way as well.
“They’ve sort of cured me,” Cullen said while walking to a book signing. “I just felt so much energy and hope from them.”
