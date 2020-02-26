Investigators searched a pond in Wilkes County on Wednesday for Evelyn Mae Boswell, a missing 15-month-old girl from Tennessee, but the search was “inconclusive,” authorities said, authorities said.
The Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that investigators with the Sherrills Ford – Terrell Fire & Rescue team used a remote-operated vehicle to search the pond in the Shepherds Crossroads community, about 40 miles northwest of Winston-Salem.
All information from the search was reported back to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office in Blountville, Tenn., and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the sheriff’s office said.
Wilkes investigators had received a tip to search the pond in an effort to find Evelyn, said Josh Devine, a TBI spokesman.
Evelyn, who has been missing at least since Dec. 26, 2019, is white, 2 feet tall and weighs 28 pounds, authorities said. She has blond hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink tracksuit, pink shoes and pink bow.
Evelyn’s grandmother, Angela Boswell, and her boyfriend, William McCloud, were arrested last week in Wilkesboro on fugitive warrants unrelated to the toddler’s disappearance. Before she was returned to Tennessee, Boswell told the judge she wanted to go home and resolve the situation with her granddaughter, news outlets reported.
Angela Boswell and her daughter Megan Boswell, who is Evelyn’s mother, are now in the same Sullivan County jail after giving conflicting accounts about the toddler’s disappearance.
Frustrated by the women’s multiple versions of what happened to Evelyn, authorities said they charged Megan Boswell, 18, with filing a false report because her statements have delayed the investigation.
“We remain committed and continue to do everything possible to find out what happened to Evelyn,” Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said in a news conference Wednesday. “Our main concern right now is finding Evelyn.”
An Amber Alert was issued for the girl after she was reported missing Feb. 18. That was at least seven weeks after what’s believed to be the last time she was seen.
Court documents from Megan Boswell’s arraignment Wednesday accuse her of initially telling state investigators that Evelyn was with the child’s father, Ethan Perry. But he’s serving with the U.S. Army at Fort Polk, La., and didn’t have the girl, WJHL-TV reported.
Megan Boswell later said her mother took her daughter to a campground in Mendota, Va. Authorities then searched multiple campgrounds in that area and found no sign of the girl, WJHL reported.
Angela Boswell was returned to the Sullivan County jail Monday night and arraigned Tuesday on a theft charge, news outlets reported. The judge set her bond at $5,000 in the case, but Sullivan County sheriff’s Capt. Andy Seabolt said she will remain in jail because a bondsman revoked her bond in another, unrelated probation violation.
McCloud, 33, was taken Wednesday from the Wilkes County jail and extradited to Tennessee to face a theft charge there, according to the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office. McCloud was being held Wednesday night in the Sullivan County jail with his bond set at $500,000, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.
Megan Boswell was jailed Tuesday night, and her bond was set at $25,000, the sheriff’s office said.
The TBI said there are so many unanswered questions that it decided to post a video focusing on what they don’t know. The TBI said McCloud and Angela Boswell are “believed to have information” regarding the girl’s whereabouts. The agency also said that while the Amber Alert said Evelyn was last seen Dec. 26, they can’t be sure of the date because of the conflicting accounts.
The Bristol Herald Courier newspaper reported that the Amber Alert was issued after the sheriff’s office received a Tennessee Department of Children’s Services referral saying family members hadn’t seen the baby in about two months. The baby’s great-grandfather, David Jones, told the newspaper that he hadn’t seen the baby since about a week before Thanksgiving.
Anyone with information about Evelyn’s whereabouts can call the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office in Blountville, Tenn. at 423-279-7330 or the TBI at 800-824-3463.
