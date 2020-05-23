One of the men who helped write the book on African American history here died May 18, but the accomplishments of retired professor Lenwood G. Davis went far beyond that pictorial history which came out in 1999.
Davis, who grew up in Beaufort and who got his bachelor's and master's degrees at N.C. Central University in Durham, died May 18 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center at the age of 81.
Davis, who held a doctorate in history from Carnegie-Mellon University, began teaching at Winston-Salem State University in 1978. Except for a year at Montclair State College in New Jersey in the early 1980s, Davis made his teaching home at WSSU.
And he was a prolific author who specialized in bibliographies, where he saw himself filling a void in black history that it seemed few others were doing.
"He was a very quiet kind of spirit," said Annette Scippio, a member of the Winston-Salem City Council who knew Davis for many years. "He was one of the longtime members of the Society for the Study of African American History in Winston-Salem. He was very quiet, very thoughtful, but loved history and loved talking about history. That is what his passion was. He was a very good person."
People who write books compiling the sources of academic research may not make the best-seller's lists, but in his field, he was recognized in 1985 as "the most prolific living bibliographer in the Western hemisphere, if not the world," according to an article about Davis that appeared in the Journal in 1992.
Davis compiled bibliographies on "Daddy Grace" (Marcelino Manuel da Graca), the founder of the United House of Prayer for All People, blacks in the U.S. armed forces, black artists in the U.S., black-Jewish relations, sickle-cell anemia, black women, the black family, Marcus Garvey and many other subjects.
Davis spent three years traveling to more than 250 sites to write his book, "A Travel Guide to Black Historical Landmarks in North Carolina," which came out in 1991. His first book, about the life of Martin Luther King Jr., came out in 1973 when he was teaching history and black studies at Portland State University in Oregon.
He told a reporter in 1992 that while he was teaching at Portland State, some students complained that he never said very much about the role of black women in history. Davis went out and found about 25 pages of sources on black women and was just going to type it up and give it to the students.
Instead, he turned the information into his first bibliography.
Thanks to his work on subjects ranging from the Ku Klux Klan to heavyweight boxer Joe Louis, an academic publication said that Davis had made life much easier for scholars researching various aspects of black history.
Davis was one of three professors at WSSU who worked together to write a 200-page book of local history, "African Americans in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County: A Pictorial History."
The introduction in the book was not signed by any of the authors, but gives an emphasis on exploring unknown historical crannies that seems to echo the professor's comments in that 1992 Journal article:
"Presently there is no complete and systematic book-length written history on African Americans in Winston-Salem," the introduction states. "Hopefully, this book will fill the gap of a much-needed study of African Americans in this area."
Davis became a professor emeritus in the history department at WSSU in 2015.
Billy Rich, the past president of the African American history group, said that Davis did enjoy some non-historical pursuits:
"He liked to go to the casino in Cherokee," Rich said. "That was one of the things he did for recreation."
Rich said Davis knew a lot about the rich African American history of Beaufort, his hometown, as well.
Scippio said Davis was trying to elevate the importance of local history through many of his efforts.
"We are losing a lot of those people who were lifting up those mantles when it was hard to lift them up," she said. "He was a behind-the-scenes person, getting things done, making them happen."
