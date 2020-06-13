Austin Highsmith Garces (copy)

Highsmith

“To the class of 2020, I have been in your shoes, wondering what impact someone from Winston-Salem, N.C. could possibly have and if the dreams I dreamed ever had a chance of coming true. And I can tell you with confidence, yes, your impact matters. And yes, your dreams matter too. The world needs your voice. We need your art, your creativity, your vision. I know the vast world that is spread out before you can seem daunting, but take each task one step at a time, one day at a time, and never stop working towards your goals. Because before you know it, you’ll have traveled farther towards your goals than you ever imagined. I believe in you and can’t wait to see where life takes you!”

