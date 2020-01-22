DOBSON — In 2015, a van driver transporting disabled Stokes County students sexually assaulted one of those students 21 times on two separate days, according to court documents. And a lawsuit alleges that the sexual assaults were a direct result of Stokes County school officials’ negligence and systemic violations of school policies.
The lawsuit was filed in Stokes Superior Court in 2018. A hearing was held Wednesday in Surry Superior Court to deal with a motion filed by an attorney for Stokes County Schools that asks for a judge to rule in the school system’s favor without a trial. Judge Eric Morgan of Surry Superior Court said he would issue a decision later.
There was no dispute that the student, a 20-year-old woman who was described as having the emotional maturity of a first grader, was sexually assaulted. The van driver, Robert Anthony King, 53, pleaded guilty to several counts of statutory sex offense and sexual activity by a custodian in 2016. He is currently serving a prison sentence of about five years to 11 years.
The dispute is whether Stokes County Schools should be held liable for the student’s sexual assault.
King was a driver for YVEDDI, shorthand for the Yadkin Valley Economic Development District Inc., a nonprofit community action agency focused on improving the lives of the region’s residents. The school system entered a contract with YVEDDI to provide transportation for special-needs students. According to the complaint and other court documents, King said in a deposition that he sexually assaulted the student over more than five days.
Kirk Sanders, one of the attorneys for the plaintiff, said video cameras in the van caught the sexual assault, showing that when King stopped the van and began a sexual assault, the student would pull a hood over her head and put it down on a bench. The lawsuit says the student has been emotionally traumatized by the sexual assaults.
Deborah Stagner, the attorney for the school system, said students who had disabilities went to special programs at schools outside their assignment routes. That often led to students enduring long rides on the school bus to and from their schools, she argued.
Sanders argued that the real reason for outsourcing transportation was to cut costs, a reason he argued that is not valid.
Individualized education plans evoked
Students are supposed to have an individualized education plan. That document, Sanders said, is required to be updated every year. Parents participate in developing that plan along with school officials, and school officials must adequately notify parents of those meetings.
The victim in this case has ridden on a bus with a monitor, a person designated to assist a student, during her entire time in Stokes County Schools, Sanders said. The student’s mother wasn’t properly notified that the school system had signed a contract with YVEDDI to provide transportation services or that her daughter would be riding the school bus without a monitor.
In addition to having a low IQ, the student also has diabetes and has to have her blood-sugar levels checked on a daily basis, Sanders said.
School officials typically fill out a form that would indicate whether a disabled student needed a monitor on a bus or van. That form is supposed to have a parent signature. But in Stokes County, Sanders argued, school officials systematically ignored those forms. In fact, there was another student whose form indicated she needed a monitor. Despite that, she routinely rode on a bus that didn’t have a monitor, Sanders said.
School officials didn’t follow the protocol for having meetings for individualized education plans, Sanders said, pointing to documents showing that meetings and notifications to parents of the meetings had the same date.
Traci Royal, the former director of the exceptional children’s program for the school system, called the documentation for the individualized education plans “sloppy,” Sanders said.
Background checks
Stagner, however, argued that there was no way that school officials could have predicted that the student would have been sexually assaulted. YVEDDI screened all their drivers, including King, conducting criminal background checks and made sure that drivers had the proper licenses. Drivers all were trained, she said, on sexual harassment and told that they were not to touch passengers.
Even though they were not trained specifically on transporting disabled students, King knew he was not to sexually assault anyone and he did it anyway, Stagner said.
Stagner also argued that even if there were problems with individual education plans, the remedy is not through a civil lawsuit but through an entirely different process.
Sanders disputed that and argued that after Stokes County school officials found out about the sexual assault, they did not offer the student any counseling.
He said she was “left out in the cold.”
It was not clear from the hearing whether she is still a student in the Stokes County school system.
