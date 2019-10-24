Wake Forest Baptist Health said Thursday it has expanded its certified athletic training initiative to cover Yadkin County’s two high schools.
Forbush and Starmount have one athletic trainer employed by the system.
Wake Forest Baptist also provides sports medicine services to Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, Wilkes County Schools, Lexington High School — where it has affiliated hospitals — and several Guilford County high schools. Similar services are contracted to the Winston-Salem Dash, High Point Rockers and Wake Forest University’s athletic programs.
Novant Health Inc. provides similar athletic trainer services for schools in Davidson County, Rowan-Salisbury and Thomasville City systems — where Novant has affiliated hospitals.
Besides the athletic trainers, Wake Forest Baptist provides management, support services and other personnel that include a coordinator, medical director and team physician.
“For many years, people in Yadkin County have trusted us with their health care needs, so this partnership comes naturally,” said Christopher Ina, Wake Forest Baptist’s manager of athletic training services.
The hospital in Yadkinville, Hoots Memorial, was managed by Wake Forest Baptist for 14 years before the system allowed its contract to expire in April 2009.
The hospital, renamed Yadkin Valley Community Hospital by for-profit operator HMC/CAH Consolidated Inc., was abruptly closed in May 2015 as part of a contract dispute that put 110 employees out of work.
“We are pleased that Yadkin County Schools recognizes Wake Forest Baptist’s expertise in sports medicine treatment and injury prevention education as the perfect fit to provide these services to their high school student athletes,” Ina said.
Wake Forest Baptist is developing concussion programs tailored to meet the needs of the high schools, which will comply with all applicable laws governing treatment of concussions, including the Gfeller-Waller Concussion Awareness Act.
The programs will provide all high school student athletes with preseason, baseline testing and additional testing if a concussion is sustained or suspected.
“We know this will be of great benefit to our student athletes, our coaching staffs and our high schools,” said Todd Martin, superintendent of Yadkin County Schools.
