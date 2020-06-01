WINSTON-SALEM — Winston-Salem State University will start fall classes a week earlier than scheduled and end on-campus instruction the week before Thanksgiving.
The state university announced Monday several changes to its fall semester calendar and numerous related measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Among the calendar highlights:
• Fall semester classes will start Aug. 17 and end Nov. 20, which is the Friday before Thanksgiving.
• Fall break, originally scheduled for two days in mid-October, has been canceled.
• Most final exams will be given online between Nov. 23 and Dec. 2.
The university in a news release said it will encourage nearly all students not to return to campus after the Thanksgiving holiday.
"Our plans are designed to be flexible and responsive to whatever the future weeks and months hold," Chancellor Elwood Robinson wrote in a letter Monday to the university community. "We know there will continue to be challenges. As we look ahead, it will be critically important for every member of the Ram Family to do her or his part to help keep our community safe."
Winston-Salem State, like a lot of area colleges and universities, intends to resume face-to-face courses in the fall, reopen its dining halls and dorms and have a fall semester that's as close to normal as possible during a global pandemic.
But many area universities, including WSSU, also have eliminated fall break and plan to end in-person classes before Thanksgiving to limit student travel between home and campus during the semester. Winston-Salem State and other schools say sending students home before Thanksgiving could keep them ahead of a potential second wave of COVID-19 that could sweep across the nation late in the fall.
The university also announced Monday several new on-campus health measures that will be in effect during the fall semester. Among them:
• Classes will be scheduled between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Monday through Friday. There will be 20 minutes between each class in hopes of reducing congestion in hallways and throughout campus.
• Classes also will have fewer students than usual to allow for social distancing.
• Doorknobs, hand rails, elevator buttons and other items touched often will be cleaned continuously throughout the day starting when employees return to work later this summer.
• The university is asking — but not requiring — students and employees to wear face masks in offices, classrooms, buildings and public spaces where people are in close contact with one another. Students, faculty and staff members also will be asked to cover their faces when walking across campus.
• The university said it will limit the size of campus meetings and gatherings but didn't immediately announce what those maximum sizes will be.
Winston-Salem State said it hasn't decided on the status of on-campus and sporting events scheduled for the fall semester.
For more details about Winston-Salem State's plans for the fall semester, visit its Road Map to 2020 website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.