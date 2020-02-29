At Winston-Salem State, campaign money, new ideas and grassroots politics collide. Will any of it work?

You smell the campaign event before you see it. Walking on the grounds of Winston-Salem State University, it’s hard not to detect the unmistakable scent of soul food in the air this Wednesday afternoon.
There, parked in the center of campus is a blue truck with Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg’s name plastered all over it. On the back, a sign tells students to text “TAILGATE” to a phone number where they’ll be prompted to give their email addresses and ZIP codes to the campaign. In exchange for the personal data, they get “Mike 2020” apparel and a hot meal at the Jolly’s soul food truck parked next to Bloomberg’s blue one.
All of it is a money-fueled effort — Bloomberg, a billionaire and former mayor of New York, has spent about $450 million on advertisements alone so far this election cycle — aimed at getting people to vote for “Mike.”
Mahogany Wilson, a freshman at WSSU, is clutching all her recently acquired Bloomberg gear this day, but she says she doesn’t know yet whom she will vote for, only that she will vote. She hadn’t thought about it, and isn’t paying attention to any of the candidates, she said.
“They were just, like, come get free food and come get this and that,” Wilson said about her decision to visit Bloomberg’s campaign event.
But with students lined up nearly 30 deep in front of the respective trucks, surrogates for some of the other Democratic presidential candidates took advantage of an opportunity to make their pitches. A Bernie Sanders volunteer named Tiago — he declined to give his last name — made his rounds with voter sheets, canvassing those in line for Bloomberg.
Simultaneously, across campus, a Pete Buttigieg campaign surrogate worker spoke to a group of students in the campus library about what his candidate could do for black people in America.
With this year’s state Democratic primary falling on Super Tuesday, two days from now, North Carolina has taken on an larger role in determining the Democratic nominee compared with elections past. North Carolina has 110 delegates up for grabs, the third most of any Super Tuesday state, trailing California and Texas. For perspective, there are a 1,357 delegates in total available in the 14 states and one American territory voting on Super Tuesday, more than a third of all available delegates. A candidate needs 1,991 delegates to secure the party’s nomination.
Because of North Carolina’s newfound importance, Democratic campaigns are doing their best to attract young voters and black voters to garner the support each the candidate needs to secure the nomination. The past week’s litany of campaign events at Winston-Salem State proved a microcosm of that effort.
Feeling the Bern?
Perhaps last week’s most notable event belonged to Sanders, the U.S. senator from Vermont who is considered the current Democratic front-runner. Sanders held a rally Thursday in Winston-Salem State’s Gaines Center, then led students and supporters on a march from there to an early-voting site on campus.
While Sanders gave the same stump speech at WSSU that he gives at virtually all his rallies — Medicare for all, canceling student debt, raising the minimum wage and legalizing marijuana, to cite a few of the highlights — it remains to be seen if the diverse crowd of 1,400 and the 700 people estimated to be in the overflow area will actually vote for him.
Cameron Morris, a black man and senior at WSSU, said he was excited to see Sanders speak but has known since 2016 that he would vote for him.
“Last election he really spoke to me and my peers as far as how he plans to make change if elected,” Morris said. “I feel like he resonates with people of my demographic and my age group.”
Sandrea Jiggetts, a black woman and freshman at WSSU, seemed to agree with her classmate, saying the Sanders movement makes her feel visible in a way other candidates don’t.
“I feel like he’s taking a step toward everybody having the same opportunities as everyone else,” Jiggetts said. “A lot of people don’t come from the same places.”
Speaking of different places, two men in their 80s, one black and from Winston-Salem, the other white and from Rockingham County, came to hear the senator speak. Both of them said independently that they would vote for him because he has their best interests in mind.
“I think he’ll do real good,” Melvin Hampton, 86, said. “I’m not too big on politicians, but he makes more sense than the rest of them.”
Hampton, who is black, said he, like many older African Americans, likes Joe Biden but decided the former vice president’s time had passed. .
“Biden had his time, but that was Obama’s time,” Hampton said. “This is Bernie’s time.”
Larry Little, a WSSU alumnus, professor, former Winston-Salem City Council member and founding member of the local Black Panther party, spoke at the rally in support of Sanders, comparing him to the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X, both of whom held similar social and policy views as Sanders, a self-proclaimed democratic socialist.
In making his speech for Sanders, Little tried to appeal to people who are still undecided — and specifically those considering Bloomberg, using colorful language to compare President Donald Trump against his fellow billionaire.
“Bloomberg versus Trump is simply two cheeks on the same ass,” Little told the crowd to roaring laughter and cheers.
Bloomberg’s battle
Richard Crawford stuck out like a sore thumb at Sanders’ rally — it’s hard not to when you’re wearing another candidate’s gear from head to toe.
Crawford, 27, a black man and student at Forsyth Technical Community College, is a volunteer with Bloomberg’s campaign. He has made up his mind concerning his vote, at least he thinks he has, and is here to witness history, not pick a candidate.
“I may never see Bernie Sanders ever again,” Crawford said, a “Mike 2020” hat on top of his head.
“I want to see what he’s going to say.”
Crawford, like most Democratic voters, said his absolute No. 1 priority is getting Trump out of office. And for him, that means voting for Bloomberg. Bloomberg’s campaign officials say he has shown commitment to meeting voters “where they are” in North Carolina by having the largest campaign staff of any candidate in the state.
“For us, it’s making calls and making those contacts, putting out yard signs and really making sure they hear Mike’s message as it relates to African Americans,” North Carolina campaign director and Charlotte City Council Member James ‘Smuggie’ Mitchell, who is black, said.
Because Bloomberg entered the race later than the other candidates, there is ground to make up. Mitchell said a lot of potential voters are curious about Bloomberg’s platform and getting to know more about him.
Recently, Bloomberg the candidate is under fire for actions Bloomberg the mayor took, namely the overuse of a controversial policing tactic known as stop and frisk. That policy allowed New York police officers to stop and search people in an effort to find guns, and the increased use of the tactic under Bloomberg led to a what some people consider a disproportionate number of young black and brown men being unjustly searched by police.
While Bloomberg has apologized publicly for the tactic, Mitchell said it comes up often when campaigning on the campuses of and in predominantly African American neighborhoods.
“We use that opportunity to let people know that stop and frisk was not intended to be racist,” Mitchell said.
Mitchell said Bloomberg recognized the problems with stop and frisk and stopped the process, leading to a 95% decrease in the searches. However, Mitchell’s statement that Bloomberg stopped the process is misleading, as a federal judge found the tactic to be in violation of minorities’ constitutional rights and ordered the police department stop doing the searches, much to Bloomberg’s dismay at the time.
While some of Bloomberg’s previous actions are a cause for concern for many people, volunteers at his Winston-Salem field office are adamant that they support the candidate that best represents the Democratic Party.
In between making phone calls to possible would-be supporters, Carol Davis, a white woman and self-described “dyed in the wool liberal,” called Bloomberg a man of “character” and said she thinks he’s the candidate, not Sanders or Sen. Elizabeth Warren, that could bring in moderate voters or Republicans dissatisfied with Donald Trump.
“The economy needs to work for everyone,” Davis said. “The system has gotten a bit more regressive through all of this. It needs to be a little bit more progressive than it is.”
Fellow volunteer Sandra Robinson, who is also a white woman, said she’s spent 30 years in corporate America, is a lifelong Democrat and unequivocally supports Bloomberg. When asked how she felt about Bloomberg spending money to help elect Republican senators in elections past, she admitted it gave her pause.
“That bothers me a little bit based on some of the candidates he supported, but there are other, bigger issues,” Robinson said.
Mayor Pete
Who is Mayor Pete? That’s a question Angela Levine used to get a lot over the summer, but with Pete Buttigieg’s narrow win in the Iowa caucus and his strong showing in the New Hampshire primary, it’s a question she hears less and less.
“That doesn’t necessarily mean people know a lot about him, but they know of him,” Levine said Tuesday during a canvassing session at WSSU.
While he lacks a formal campaign office in the state, Buttigieg surrogates have been increasingly active in their campaigning in Winston-Salem, drawing large contingents at various public functions. Deputy National Press Secretary for the Buttigieg campaign Marisol Samayoa told the Journal that the campaign opted for a grassroots approach in North Carolina, hoping to drum up more organic involvement. Specifically, Samayoa praised volunteers like Levine for their commitment. Levine says it’s working.
“We ask voters ‘Is Pete in your top 3?’ and 90% of people we talk to say yes,” Levine said.
Buttigieg has sought to cast himself as an alternative to the progressive wing of the party, preaching unity as part of an idealistic image of America. It sounds nice on paper, but Buttigieg is polling at about 9% nationwide among African Americans, according to the most recent Washington Post polling averages. That number could be damaging for Buttigieg’s campaign, as more than a third of North Carolina voters in the 2016 presidential primary were non-white, according to The Washington Post.
Enter Angela Angel. A South Bend, Ind., native, Angel has known Buttigieg for a long time, and in September, he hired her as his campaign’s national director of black engagement. She spent the majority of the past week in Winston-Salem and the Triad, including multiple canvassing sessions on WSSU’s campus and a Friday night dinner at Simply Soul restaurant with an assortment of black community leaders, in an effort to sell Buttigieg to black voters.
“I know his heart of service and his commitment to make things better for everyone,” Angel said Tuesday. “There’s a growing community of folks who are black who support Pete.”
Specifically, Angel touted Buttigieg’s Douglass plan as proof he is the candidate to address systemic racism and inequalities in America. Named after Frederick Douglass, the plan is a “comprehensive and intentional dismantling of racist structures and systems combined with an equally intentional and affirmative investment of unprecedented scale in the freedom and self-determination of black Americans,” according to the Buttigieg campaign website.
While most Democratic candidates have plans to address systemic racism, Angel said their plans rely in large part on Congress voting on various bills, whereas Buttigieg’s plan could reasonably be enacted by issue of executive order, something she considers a selling point to black voters.
“You have to ask ‘Is it really a plan or is it just a hope?’’ Angel said. “I can’t sell my people on hope.”
So, is any of it working?
State Board of Election data shows ballots cast by black voters to be virtually identical through the first 15 days of early voting in 2020 compared to the 2016 election. Bill Busa, the Director of EQV Analytics — a North Carolina-focused campaign consulting firm that uses advanced analytics to aid progressive candidates — said there’s no evidence that African American engagement with the electoral process has increased statewide.
However, Forsyth County specific data shows about 1,400 more African Americans having cast a ballot through the first 15 days of early voting in 2020 compared to 2016, a marked increase.
As a whole, early ballots cast by Democrats and unaffiliated voters is significantly higher in 2020 in Forsyth County compared to the same time period in 2016. Among voters of all age groups, the largest unaffiliated and Democrat ballot increases can be seen in voters age 65 and older, according to EQV analysis.
What remains to be seen is if the campaigning at WSSU will have any effect on college turnout. Busa’s firm has tracked college turnout by examining the number of ballots cast by 18 to 22-year-olds at any early-voting precincts with its registered voter base being made up by a majority of university students.
With that data on hand, Busa’s firm determined that through the first 15 days of early voting, WSSU students are voting at virtually the same rate as the state average for voters of all ages. The average turnout held steady even with Sanders leading hundreds of people to the early-voting site on campus.
“We didn’t see a major bump in the polls (following the rally),” Busa said.
However, WSSU students did turn out in force at the polls on Friday, with nearly 11.4 percent of registered student-age voters casting ballots, a sharp increase from the 7.8 percent of registered student-age voters who had cast ballots as of Thursday. It’s unclear if the increase, which occurred the day after the Sanders’ rally, is related to the campaign’s early-voting initiatives.
As a whole, unaffiliated voters and college aged voters are casting more ballots compared to the 2016 election, Busa said, primarily because of Sanders. A majority of unaffiliated voters who’ve cast ballots have done so in the Democratic primary.
“I’m not personally surprised at all because of two factors,” Busa said. “First, the Bernie factor because he’s been targeting unaffiliated voters to vote in the Democratic primary. Second, a relatively vast number of college turnout is unaffiliated voters. These kids aren’t joiners, they tend not to join a party and stay unaffiliated.”
