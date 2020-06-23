Seventeen years after graduating from Glenn High School, Nakeshia Collins was again decked out in a cap and gown, walking across the stage to collect a diploma.
This time around, Collins walked for her son, Jumil Robertson, who was shot to death last October.
He was 17 years old and a senior at Glenn with big dreams and hopes for the future. He wanted to graduate from high school, rap and flip houses.
"We also had conversations about college, whether a four-year college or a two-year college, to help him meet these goals," Collins said. "His main focus was being able to provide for his son and making something out of his life. He wanted to be successful."
Jumil's son, Jesus Robertson, is 1 years old.
At last week's drive-thru graduation ceremony at Glenn, Collins, in an orange cap and gown, propped little Jesus on her hip as she greeted staff members. A friend emblazoned a photo of Jumil on the back of her gown, a way to make his presence felt. In the photo, Jumil smiles through a halo.
It's not the way Collins imagined she would mark the graduation of her oldest child.
"Jumil was a very loving child," Collins said. "He had a caring heart and a good soul."
Jumil was a rambunctious child who liked making people smile. He loved music, football and dancing.
As a little boy, he wanted to be a pro wrestler, Collins recalled.
Jumil was killed during a rash of violence in Winston-Salem in October 2019. On Oct. 17, around 10:30 p.m., Winston-Salem Police were called to the 1700 block of Argonne Boulevard, off Waughtown Street.
There, they found Robertson on the side of the street with an apparent gunshot wound. He died at the scene.
Robertson was one of four people killed in October. The victims included another high school student, Jayden Jamison, 16, who went to Winston-Salem Prep.
The deaths of Robertson and Jamison prompted Superintendent Angela Hairston to issue a statement.
“Anytime young people are injured or become victims, certainly it impacts our students and impacts our teachers,” Hairston said. “It has a tremendous impact on everyone in our school community. Anything like this is devastating to all of us that might be involved. I hope we will come together as a community and see some positive shifts.”
A few days after Robertson's death, police arrested four people, three of whom were teenagers at the time.
Glenn staff members approached Collins about walking in her son's footsteps last week.
"I was honored to be able to intercede on his behalf," Collins said. "It was a joyous day."
Nakeshia Collins accepts Glenn diploma for son Jumil Robertson
Nakeshia Collins stands for a portrait with her son, Jumil Robertson's, graduation cap and gown on Friday, June 19, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C. After Robertson was shot to death last year, Collins chose to honor him earlier this week during Glenn High School's graduation by wearing his cap and gown to walk across the stage and accept his diploma. She is also wearing a "We Are Winston" shirt to campaign against gun violence. "What could be so bad that you have to take somebody else's life?" Collins asked. "We are killing each other," she said, "and we have to stop now." (Allison Lee Isley/Winston-Salem Journal) 20200620w_nws_grad
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Nakeshia Collins accepts Glenn diploma for son Jumil Robertson
Nakeshia Collins holds her son, Jumil Robertson's, graduation cap while wearing his gown and class ring on Friday, June 19, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C. After Robertson was shot to death last year, Collins chose to honor him earlier this week during Glenn High School's graduation by wearing his cap and gown to walk across the stage and accept his diploma. She is also wearing a "We Are Winston" shirt to campaign against gun violence. "What could be so bad that you have to take somebody else's life?" Collins asked. "We are killing each other," she said, "and we have to stop now." (Allison Lee Isley/Winston-Salem Journal) 20200620w_nws_grad
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Nakeshia Collins accepts Glenn diploma for son Jumil Robertson
Jumil Robertson's graduation cap and gown.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Nakeshia Collins accepts Glenn diploma for son Jumil Robertson
Nakeshia Collins drapes her son, Jumil Robertson's, graduation gown over her shoulder for a portrait on Friday, June 19, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C. After Robertson was shot to death last year, Collins chose to honor him earlier this week during Glenn High School's graduation by wearing his cap and gown to walk across the stage and accept his diploma. She is also wearing a "We Are Winston" shirt to campaign against gun violence. "What could be so bad that you have to take somebody else's life?" Collins asked. "We are killing each other," she said, "and we have to stop now." (Allison Lee Isley/Winston-Salem Journal) 20200620w_nws_grad
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Nakeshia Collins accepts Glenn diploma for son Jumil Robertson
Nakeshia Collins holds her son, Jumil Robertson's, graduation cap on Friday, June 19, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Allison Lee Isley/Winston-Salem Journal) 20200620w_nws_grad
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Nakeshia Collins accepts Glenn diploma for son Jumil Robertson
Nakeshia Collins puts on her son, Jumil Robertson's, graduation gown for a portrait on Friday, June 19, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C. After Robertson was shot to death last year, Collins chose to honor him earlier this week during Glenn High School's graduation by wearing his cap and gown to walk across the stage and accept his diploma. She is also wearing a "We Are Winston" shirt to campaign against gun violence. "What could be so bad that you have to take somebody else's life?" Collins asked. "We are killing each other," she said, "and we have to stop now." (Allison Lee Isley/Winston-Salem Journal) 20200620w_nws_grad
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Nakeshia Collins accepts Glenn diploma for son Jumil Robertson
Nakeshia Collins wears her son Jumil Robertson's, graduation cap and gown for a portrait on Friday in Winston-Salem. After Robertson was shot to death last year, Collins chose to honor him during Glenn High School's graduation by wearing his cap and gown to walk across the stage and accept his diploma. She is also wearing a "We Are Winston" shirt to campaign against gun violence. "What could be so bad that you have to take somebody else's life?" Collins asked. "We are killing each other," she said, "and we have to stop now."
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Nakeshia Collins accepts Glenn diploma for son Jumil Robertson
Nakeshia Collins stands for a portrait with her son Jumil Robertson's graduation cap and gown on Friday.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Glenn High School Drive-Thru Graduation
Genesis Webster is applauded by family and Glenn High School staff members after she received her diploma during Glenn’s drive-thru graduation on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Glenn High School in Kernersville, N.C. Webster, who is battling sickle cell anemia, was able to leave the hospital to walk across the stage and receive her diploma.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Glenn High School Drive-Thru Graduation
Genesis Webster becomes overwhelmed with emotion after receiving her diploma during Glenn High School’s drive-thru graduation on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Glenn High School in Kernersville, N.C. Webster, who is battling sickle cell anemia, was able to leave the hospital to walk across the stage and receive her diploma.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Glenn High School Drive-Thru Graduation
Mildred Petatan Mariche’s 10-year-old brother, Henry, holds an umbrella for her after she received her diploma during Glenn High School’s drive-thru graduation on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Glenn High School in Kernersville, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Glenn High School Drive-Thru Graduation
Antonio Gray hugs Rebecca Miller, a science teacher at Glenn High School, after receiving his diploma during Glenn’s drive-thru graduation on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Glenn High School in Kernersville, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Glenn High School Drive-Thru Graduation
Emily Romero beams after receiving a rose from Allison Dawkins, Glenn High School dance teacher and Bobcats dance team coach, during Glenn’s drive-thru graduation on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Glenn High School in Kernersville, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Glenn High School Drive-Thru Graduation
Mauro Cisneros Santiago whistles for his friend, Jose Manuel Butler Colon, as Colon receives his diploma during Glenn High School’s drive-thru graduation on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Glenn High School in Kernersville, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Glenn High School Drive-Thru Graduation
Jose Manuel Butler Colon “corona-bumps” Glenn High School Principal Brad Craddock during Glenn’s drive-thru graduation on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Glenn High School in Kernersville, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Glenn High School Drive-Thru Graduation
Allison Dawkins (from left), a dance teacher at Glenn High School and Bobcats dance team coach, and Michaela Richards, a theatre arts teacher, speak to Laritza Ramirez Olivo after handing her a rose for being involved in dance and theatre during her time at Glenn as she participates in Glenn’s drive-thru graduation on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Glenn High School in Kernersville, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Glenn High School Drive-Thru Graduation
Mildred Petatan Mariche smiles after receiving her diploma during Glenn High School’s drive-thru graduation on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Glenn High School in Kernersville, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Glenn High School Drive-Thru Graduation
Donna Claytor, a physical education and health teacher at Glenn High School, hugs Lazaro Serrano after he received his diploma during Glenn’s drive-thru graduation on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Glenn High School in Kernersville, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Glenn High School Drive-Thru Graduation
Allison Dawkins, a dance teacher at Glenn High School and Bobcats dance team coach, speaks to Kimberly Lopez after handing her a rose during Glenn’s drive-thru graduation on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Glenn High School in Kernersville, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Glenn High School Drive-Thru Graduation
Alma Coles, a family and consumer sciences teacher at Glenn High School, hugs Mildred Petatan Mariche during Glenn’s drive-thru graduation on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Glenn High School in Kernersville, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Glenn High School Drive-Thru Graduation
Glenn High School teachers applaud Logan Nance after he received his diploma during Glenn’s drive-thru graduation on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Glenn High School in Kernersville, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Glenn High School Drive-Thru Graduation
Abigail Leal adjusts her cap before receiving her diploma during Glenn High School’s drive-thru graduation on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Glenn High School in Kernersville, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Glenn High School Drive-Thru Graduation
Gloria Calabro, a counselor at Glenn High School, beams with pride as Abigail Leal prepares to walk across the stage to receive her diploma during Glenn’s drive-thru graduation on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Glenn High School in Kernersville, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Glenn High School Drive-Thru Graduation
Kimberly Lopez smiles as she speaks to Allison Dawkins, a dance teacher at Glenn High School and Bobcats dance team coach, after Dawkins handed her a rose during Glenn’s drive-thru graduation on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Glenn High School in Kernersville, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Glenn High School Drive-Thru Graduation
Logan Nance “corona-bumps” Glenn High School Principal Brad Craddock after receiving his diploma during Glenn’s drive-thru graduation on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Glenn High School in Kernersville, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Glenn High School Drive-Thru Graduation
Rebecca Miller, a science teacher at Glenn High School, hugs Jose Manuel Butler Colon after he received his diploma during Glenn’s drive-thru graduation on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Glenn High School in Kernersville, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Glenn High School Drive-Thru Graduation
Genesis Webster adjusts her tassel before walking across the stage during Glenn High School’s drive-thru graduation on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Glenn High School in Kernersville, N.C. Webster, who is battling sickle cell anemia, was able to leave the hospital to walk across the stage and receive her diploma.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Glenn High School Drive-Thru Graduation
Genesis Webster walks across the stage after accepting her diploma during Glenn High School’s drive-thru graduation on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Glenn High School in Kernersville, N.C. Webster, who is battling sickle cell anemia, was able to leave the hospital to walk across the stage and receive her diploma.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Glenn High School Drive-Thru Graduation
Andy Greene records his twin sons as they receive their diplomas during Glenn High School’s drive-thru graduation on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Glenn High School in Kernersville, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Glenn High School Drive-Thru Graduation
Gabby Winters smiles after receiving her diploma during Glenn High School’s drive-thru graduation on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Glenn High School in Kernersville, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Glenn High School Drive-Thru Graduation
Selena Ligons, a Forsyth County Sheriff’s Deputy, helps adjust Tony Toribio-Estrada’s cap and tassel before he walks across the stage to receive his diploma during Glenn High School’s drive-thru graduation on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Glenn High School in Kernersville, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Glenn High School Drive-Thru Graduation
Erin Jones (from left), a visual arts teacher at Glenn High School, Michaela Richards, a theater arts teacher, and Allison Dawkins, a dance teacher and Bobcats dance team coach, wave to Kimberly Lopez after she received her diploma during Glenn’s drive-thru graduation on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Glenn High School in Kernersville, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Glenn High School Drive-Thru Graduation
Zulmalitzy Castaneda Molina smiles as she prepares to walk on stage to receive her diploma during Glenn High School’s drive-thru graduation on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Glenn High School in Kernersville, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Glenn High School Drive-Thru Graduation
Kristian Flores Bello “corona-bumps” Glenn High School Principal Brad Craddock during Glenn’s drive-thru graduation on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Glenn High School in Kernersville, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Glenn High School Drive-Thru Graduation
Matthew Hobson smiles after receiving his diploma during Glenn High School’s drive-thru graduation on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Glenn High School in Kernersville, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES -- (copy)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.