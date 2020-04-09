An 18-year-old from Winston-Salem was convicted Thursday for his role in the fatal shooting of a Winston-Salem State University student on Wake Forest University's campus two years ago.
Malik Patience Smith of West 14th Street pleaded guilty in Forsyth Superior Court to three charges related to the shooting — possession of a firearm on educational property, assault by pointing a gun and possession of a handgun by a minor. He also pleaded to numerous unrelated drug and gun charges.
Per a plea arrangement, Judge Richard Gottlieb of Forsyth Superior Court sentenced Smith to a minimum of two years in prison. After first being released on bond then arrested again on unrelated charges, Smith has spent almost two years in the Forsyth County Jail awaiting trial. That means he will likely get out of jail next week for time served.
The most serious charges against Smith came out of an incident on Jan. 20, 2018 that left Najee Baker, a WSSU football player from Brooklyn, N.Y., dead from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Jakier Shanique Austin, 23, is charged with murder in Baker's death.
Forsyth County prosecutors allege that Smith pointed a gun at another WSSU student who was with Baker while Austin shot Baker.
Baker's death also sparked a federal wrongful death lawsuit that Baker's mother, Jemel Ali Baker, filed last year against Wake Forest University and others. The lawsuit alleges that Wake Forest officials were negligent and ignored potential security issues surrounding special events held on campus. The lawsuit is pending.
Baker was attending a party in The Barn at Wake Forest University that was organized by the school's chapter of Delta Sigma Theta. College students at Wake Forest and other surrounding schools could buy tickets to attend the party. Austin, Smith and another man named Jadakiss Hall bought tickets and attended the party. Austin and Smith were not college students.
Assistant District Attorney Belinda Foster said in court Thursday that Austin and Baker bumped into each other on the dance floor and that resulted in a fight between the two men. A Wake Forest police officer and two private security guards tried to break up the fight, but it escalated and spilled outside, according to the federal lawsuit.
Foster said a witness told police that she saw a man fitting Austin's description go to his car and get a gun. The lawsuit said Smith and Austin both went to the car and came back with guns.
Austin and Smith confronted Baker and his friend, and Smith pointed a gun at Baker's friend, saying "What's up?," according to Foster.
Austin then shot Baker, prosecutors allege. Baker later died at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
Foster said in court that Baker's family believed Smith should have been charged with murder. But she said many witnesses, some of whom were college students at the time, have moved on and proven difficult to track down. One witness, Foster said, has not recanted but has refused to cooperate with prosecutors.
One of the witnesses clarified to prosecutors that what he told police was based on what he had heard, not on what he had seen, she said.
All of that made it difficult to build a murder case against Smith, Foster said.
Bill Speaks, Smith's attorney, said there's no excuse for what Smith did but that he was 16 when it happened. He was also under the influence of Austin, who was older, Speaks said.
Before he was sentenced, Smith said he wants to pursue his education.
Jemel Dixon, Najee Baker's mother, did not attend the hearing because she lives in New York and was afraid of traveling due to COVID-19. She told the Winston-Salem Journal in a text message that she and her husband were disappointed in the prosecution of their son's case.
Dixon could not be reached for comment after the hearing on Thursday.
