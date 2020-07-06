Q: As a senior 68 years of age, I had two pneumonia vaccinations in 2018 and 2019. Will this help prevent or reduce the severity of COVID-19?

G.A.J.

Answer: Those vaccinations won’t prevent COVID-19, said Dr. Christopher Ohl, infectious disease expert at Wake Forest Baptist Health, “but it will help reduce complications that could occur if they get COVID-19.”

Q: Just curious, who is buying all the paint they are covering the streets with in Winston-Salem? It seems like an expensive effort on someone’s purse.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments