Q: Why is the Winston-Salem Fairground farmer’s market closed? Several other farmer’s markets remain open because of the need for groceries. The fairground market could easily handle the social distancing recommendations at its current venue.

Answer: The fairgrounds farmer’s market is closed until further notice because the city shut down the entire fairgrounds property where it is held. Journal food editor Michael Hastings wrote about how other farmer’s markets in the area are handling the pandemic and social distancing; you can find that article at Journalnow.com.

