Q: When does the AARP income tax assistance start?
J.S.
Answer: It's going on now. As of this week, the Tax Aide Program of the AARP Foundation is providing free personal income tax return preparation. Trained and certified volunteers will be available to assist in preparing and e-filing 2019 Federal and State personal income returns. The taxpayer need not be a member of AARP. People will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis. No appointments.
The programs are being held through April 15 at:
*Reynolda Branch Library, 2839 Fairlawn Drive, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays, and also on Thursdays and Fridays from Feb. 6 to March 6;
*Southside Branch Library, 3185 Buchanan St., from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays starting March 12 (closed April 10).
People wanting assistance should arrive by noon. The program asks that you not call the library with questions, since they are not part of this volunteer program.
Also, Forsyth Free Tax, a program of the Experiment in Self-Reliance, is offering free tax filing assistance at various locations. The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program is for people making $54,000 a year or less.
Participating sites which have begun offering assistance are:
*Experiment in Self-Reliance, 3480 Dominion St., 336-722-9400, Mondays-Fridays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.;
*Goodwill Industries, 2701 University Parkway, 336-724-3625, Wednesdays and Thursdays 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.;
*Goodwill Industries ROC, 2760 Peters Creek Parkway, 336-201-0800, Tuesdays and Thursdays 4 to 7:30 p.m.;
*Prosperity Center South, 508 Waughtown St., 336-761-1458, Monday and Wednesday 4 to 8 p.m.;
*Forsyth County Central Library, 660 W. 5th St., 336-703-2665, Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.;
*King Public Library, 101 Pilot View Drive, King, 336-983-3868, Tuesdays 3 to 8 p.m. by appointment only;
*Walnut Cove Senior Center, 3088 Brook St. in Walnut Cove, 336-591-5442, Monday to 5 p.m. by appointment only.
Sites will be closed Friday and Saturday, April 10-11, for Easter.
In both programs, participants are asked to bring a picture ID, Social Security card for themselves and each dependent they are claiming, all W-2s and/or 1099s, 1095-A if they bought health insurance through the Health Care Exchange, employer ID number or social security number of child-care providers, and last year’s tax return if available. If they want direct deposit of refunds, bring a check or savings account information.
Forsyth Free Tax also offers online tax services at myfreetaxes.com for participants making less than $66,000 who want to prepare their own taxes.
For more information, visit www.eisr.org or call 336-722-9400.
