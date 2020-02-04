Business 40 Reopens as Salem Parkway

The first motorist drives along the newly reopened Business 40, now Salem Parkway, early Sunday morning, Feb. 2, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C.

 Allison Lee Isley/Journal

Q: Now that Salem Parkway is complete, can you print a reminder of the exits to get to downtown, and the ramps to leave downtown? In particular, I'm interested in the Clemmons commute.

A.H.

Answer: Coming from the west (Clemmons), the downtown exit numbers are: Peters Creek Parkway (#234A), Marshall Street (#233B) and U.S. 52 (#232B - north and #232C - south), according to division engineer Pat Ivey. From the east (Kernersville), the downtown exits are U.S. 52 (#232B -north and #232C - south), Main Street (#233A), Cherry Street (#233B) and Peters Creek Parkway (#234A), he said.

tclodfelter@wsjournal.com

336-727-7371

@tclodfelterWSJ

