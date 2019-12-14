Q: How does one go about changing political parties? After 54 years, I can't in clear consciousness vote for the party I've belonged to until now.

Answer: Voters can change their party affiliation by filling out the back of their voter registration card or completing a voter registration application and submitting it to the Board of Elections office, said Tim Tsujii, director of the Forsyth County Board of Elections. No changes may be made without a signature, he added, and party changes must be made by the voter registration deadline, which is 25 days before the election date. 

