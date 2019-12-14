Q: How does one go about changing political parties? After 54 years, I can't in clear consciousness vote for the party I've belonged to until now.
B.G.
Answer: Voters can change their party affiliation by filling out the back of their voter registration card or completing a voter registration application and submitting it to the Board of Elections office, said Tim Tsujii, director of the Forsyth County Board of Elections. No changes may be made without a signature, he added, and party changes must be made by the voter registration deadline, which is 25 days before the election date.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.