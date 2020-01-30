Q: We saw a cat called the "World's Worst Cat" on social media recently. Did she ever get adopted?
J.W.
Answer: Yes, Perdita the cat now has a "furever home," according to Mitchell County Animal Rescue, the group that made the kitty a star. More than 175 applications came in, and some were selected after a careful vetting process to meet her in person. According to the group, Perdita chose a couple from Tennessee with a "quiet lifestyle, vast cat experience, patience and cat-appropriate house," and is scheduled to move into her new home this weekend.
