'World's Worst Cat' (copy)

Perdita is “not for the faint of heart,” according to shelter staff in Mitchell County.

 Courtesy Mitchell County Animal via Tribune News Service

Q: We saw a cat called the "World's Worst Cat" on social media recently. Did she ever get adopted?

J.W.

Answer: Yes, Perdita the cat now has a "furever home," according to Mitchell County Animal Rescue, the group that made the kitty a star. More than 175 applications came in, and some were selected after a careful vetting process to meet her in person. According to the group, Perdita chose a couple from Tennessee with a "quiet lifestyle, vast cat experience, patience and cat-appropriate house," and is scheduled to move into her new home this weekend.

Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com

Online: journalnow.com/asksam

Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101 

Recommended for you

Load comments