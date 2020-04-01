Q: I heard that on “The Andy Griffith Show,” Andy did finally marry Helen Crump, but I cannot find the episode where that happened. Did they get married, and where can I see that episode?
Answer: The two characters did get married, but it wasn’t part of “The Andy Griffith Show.” They got married in the first episode of the follow-up series “Mayberry R.F.D.,” in an episode titled, appropriately enough, “Andy and Helen Get Married.” Don Knotts also guest starred in the episode.
That episode is available for purchase on YouTube, Amazon, and iTunes, and you can watch it streaming at dailymotion.com by searching for the episode title.
