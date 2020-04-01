Q: U.S. Mail carriers are refusing to be screened for COVID-19 before they deliver mail at our retirement community. The carriers would be asked questions and have their temperatures taken. Is it legal for them to refuse?
Z.Y.
Answer: Yes, it is.
“The Postal Service recognizes that some customers have expressed concerns about accepting mail, and a few have asked for unusual measures for deliveries,” said Philip Bogenberger, a spokesman for the U.S. Postal Service. “Our operational protocol does not require any Postal Service employee to follow requests outside of normal delivery methods.”
The USPS has taken steps to prevent its employees from contracting or spreading COVID-19.
“We are encouraging healthy behaviors and protocols including frequent hand washing, use of sanitizers, and additional cleaning of work spaces, and are encouraging any employee who feels they are sick to stay home,” according to a statement from the Postal Service. “We are offering liberal leave and have worked with our postal unions to temporarily expand leave options for our employees.”
To reduce health risks, they are also temporarily modifying how they take customer signatures. “While maintaining a safe, appropriate distance, employees will request the customer’s first initial and last name so that the employee can enter the information on the electronic screen or hard copy items such as return receipts, PS Forms 3811 and 3829. For increased safety, employees will politely ask the customer to step back a safe distance or close the screen door/door so that they may leave the item in the mail receptacle or appropriate location by the customer door.”
For customers who choose not to accept mail using established delivery practices, he said, the Postal Service offers several options. Customers can arrange with their local Post Office to place a receptacle outside their office or home. Customers can also arrange to have their mail picked up at their local Post Office. In addition, customers can open a P.O. Box at the local Post Office.
“For those senior citizen homes, retirement communities or similar places that would like to change their current drop location, they should contact their local postmaster’s office to make accommodations,” Bogenberger said.”The Postal Service continues to provide essential mail service and will work with customers to accommodate safe mail delivery.”
The Centers for Disease Control has put up a list of frequently asked questions about COVID-19 and how it can be spread, which you can read at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/faq.html
